Harshvardhan Rane reacts to reel saying Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat role is better than Ahaan Panday’s Saiyaara

Actor Harshvardhan Rane may have just taken a sly swipe at Ahaan Panday.

The post suggested that Harshvardhan’s on-screen persona had the edge, and his response quickly caught fans’ attention with many wondering if it was a subtle dig at the Ahaan.

Harshvardhan Rane reacts to reel comparing him with Ahaan Panday

Recently, a social media user took to Instagram to draw a comparison between Harshvardhan Rane’s character from Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat and Ahaan Panday’s Krish Kapoor from Saiyaara. In the post, she praised Harshvardhan’s role as being more sincere and devoted in love, noting that his character had no vices unlike Krish Kapoor, who she described as a “womaniser”.

The social media user noted that while both characters were good, Harshvardhan’s stood out as the better one.

took to the comment section to react to the same, writing, “Maam aapki kismat mein bhi ek aisa ladka LIKHA hai (Ma’am, a guy like that is written in your destiny too).”

His reaction quickly caught everyone’s attention and sparked a debate in the comment section, with social media users weighing in on which character was better.

“Bro Krish Kapoor is much better - what are you talking about,” one wrote, with another sharing, “You really put krish Kapoor and vikramaditya in the same line? Krish Kapoor is 10000000000x better.”

“Harshavardhan Rane,” one shared, and another mentioned, “yes yes… this movie!! And act of him @harshvardhanrane.” “Krish Kapoor forever and ever and ever,” one wrote.

“And who in their right mind would pick harshvardans character over Krish kapoor (character) ?”

“Character wise and actor wise , Ahaan pandey wins both way,” shared one.

More about Harshvardhan Rane’s film

Helmed by Milap Zaveri and written by Milap Zaveri and Mushtaq Shiekh, the romantic drama is produced under the banner Desi Movies Factory. Apart from Harshvardhan and Sonam in the lead roles, the film also stars Shaad Randhawa, Sachin Khedekar, Ananth Narayan and Rajesh Khera in key roles. The film opened to mixed reviews, and is holding steady at the box office.

The film deals with tropes of one-sided love, obsession, and sacrifice. The film has recovered its production cost within just four days of release and has now wrapped up its first weekend on a strong note. The total collection of the film now stands at ₹41.25 crore, and has surpassed the collection of Kajol’s recent horror film Maa, which earned ₹36.08 crore at the domestic box office.

Meanwhile, Saiyaara marked the acting debut of Ahaan Panday, while it was the female lead Aneet Padda’s first lead role in a film. Saiyaara grossed ₹570 crore worldwide, making it the highest-grossing love story in the history of Indian cinema.