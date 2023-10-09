Ektaa Kapoor reacts to claims of ‘ruining India’ with Karan Johar, addresses Thank You For Coming criticism

Filmmaker Ektaa Kapoor is in a savage mood as she took to Twitter and tackled some criticism from social media users. She began by talking about her latest release Thank You For Coming, starring Bhumi Pednekar and Shehnaaz Gill. Ektaa tweeted, “So I’m back briefly on Twitter before my team shuts me out for talking too much.” Also read: Thank You For Coming box office collection day 3, Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill film in struggling mode, to fall further Ektaa Kapoor on Thank You For Coming criticism and more. (Photo by Sujit JAISWAL / AFP) (AFP)

Ektaa Kapoor on Thank You For Coming criticism

Reacting to a review of Thank You For Coming which called the film ‘disappointing’, Ektaa responded, “The amount of noise #thankyouforcoming is making Freedom cannot be decided and accuracy (don't talk about accuracy) toh aap chodd hi dijiye! On a positive note this review made me smile. Polarised content is what is the need of the hour.”

Defending her film against those who have been criticising the film, the producer said, “#ThankYouForComimg is a little mad movie made by mad crazy partner Rhea (Kapoor) that doesn’t smash patriarchy but tickles with feathers under its nose so all the bulls***t gets sneezed out! There is only mad love for the film or unpalpable anger.

“Me with my thrill issues wud (would) want it no other way! From being trolled for ruining culture because it ‘promotes' self pleasure (how that is ruining anything if you're keeping your hands to yourself) to being applauded by Indian and international press." “#ThankYouForComimg raises a huge question how comfortable are we with women choosing themselves and who decides how much 'freedom’ is ‘allowed’ (the irony of this statement),” she added.

Ektaa Kapoor on making ‘adult movies’

Besides these, Ekta also responded to trolls on the micro-blogging site. When someone wrote to her, “Pls stop making adult movies,” Ektaa replied, “No I’m an adult so I will make adult movies.” One more wrote to her, “Shame on you.” She wrote back, “Ok shame on me.”

Ekta Kapoor on being accused for divorce rates in India

A Twitter user also blamed her and Karan Johar for allegedly ruining the nation's culture with their film and shows. The user tweeted, “Aap or Karan Johar ne pure India ko bigada (you and Karan Johar have ruined the nation).” The filmmaker responded, “Hmmmmmm!” The same user also accused Ektaa and Karan Johar of allegedly increasing the country's divorce rate. Ektaa did not say much but responded with, “Hmmmmmmm hmmmmmm.”

Signing off, Ektaa posted, “Signing off from Twitter !!! Xoxo #ThankYouforComing.” Thank You For Coming is directed by Anil Kapoor's daughter Rhea Kapoor's husband, Karan Boolani. Rhea and Ektaa Kapoor back it. It has an ensemble cast including Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila, Shibani Bedi, Pradhuman Singh and Karan Kundrra. Anil Kapoor appears in a cameo role. The film is currently struggling at the box office.

