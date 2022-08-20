Emergency: Kangana Ranaut introduces Mahima Chaudhry as Pupul Jayakar, reveals first look. See here

Actor Kangana Ranaut on Saturday revealed actor Mahima Chaudhry's look from the upcoming film Emergency on her Instagram Stories. In the film, Mahima will essay the role of cultural activist and writer Pupul Jayakar, who had a close friendship with the Nehru family. In the film, Kangana will essay the role of former prime minister Indira Gandhi. Also Read: Emergency first look: Kangana Ranaut is unrecognisable as Indira Gandhi, fans say 'as always she nailed it'

Sharing the poster featuring Mahima Chaudhry's character in the film, Kangana wrote, “Welcome to the team, ma'am.”

Mahima Chaudhry's look from Emergency.

Emergency revolves around the life of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and it features Kangana in the titular role of the late politician. Kangana is also directing the project. Actor Shreyas Talpade will essay the role of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Anupam Kher will play Jayaprakash Narayan in the film.

Talking about Mahima's character in the film, Kangana told ETimes, “Pupul Jayakar was an author, a very close friend of Mrs Gandhi and has also written her autobiography. Mrs Gandhi confided in her about everything. If there is one thread that runs through the film and connects the audiences to the inner world of Mrs Gandhi, then it’s the character of Pupul Jayakar. Even though the film is a first-person account, it is not a film where somebody is the narrator. Mrs Gandhi’s interactions with Pupul are the most soulful. They shed light on how she confided her deepest darkest secrets to Pupul Jayakar. This makes her character an important person in the film called Emergency.”

Mahima Chaudhry said, “Working with Kangana is an experience because she wears so many hats with such great ease. She is playing such an important political character, Mrs Indira Gandhi. She is directing it herself and producing it. She does it with such ease, she is so confident and she gives me a lot of confidence. I get a lot of strength looking at her and the way she functions. I am very proud to be working with her. She is extremely talented. Pupul Jayakar was Mrs Indira Gandhi’s childhood friend so my scenes are the ones where you get to see the non-political side of this great statesman and controversial political leader during the time of Emergency."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON