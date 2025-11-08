Emotional Muslim woman kisses Yami Gautam's hand after watching Haq, thanks her for ‘giving her strength to fight’

Bollywood actors Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi’s courtroom drama Haq finally released in theatres on November 7. The film has received positive reviews from both critics and audiences. A heartwarming video from a screening has now surfaced online, showing a Muslim woman hugging Yami and breaking down in tears after watching the film. Yami Gautam's performance in Haq leaves fans emotional.

Muslim woman gets emotional after watching Haq

A paparazzo shared a video from one of the screenings of Haq, where Yami and Emraan visited the theatre to see fans’ reactions to the movie. A Muslim woman couldn’t stop crying after watching the film. She held Yami’s hand and said, “Bahot khushi hui. Dekh ke mujhe laga ke yeh haq humko milna chahiye (I felt very happy watching it. I felt everyone should get this right).” She then kissed Yami’s hand and added, “Yeh mere liye bhi hai ke main bhi aise lad sakti hoon. Mujhe bahot seekh mili (This is also for me, that I, too, can fight like this. I learnt a lot).” Another video showed the woman embracing Yami emotionally after the screening.

About Haq

Haq is inspired by the life and legal battle of Shah Bano Begum, whose landmark 1985 case led the Supreme Court to grant divorced Muslim women the right to maintenance. Directed by Suparn Varma and written by Reshu Nath, the film also stars Sheeba Chaddha, Danish Husain, Aseem Hattangady and Vartika Singh in key roles, alongside Yami and Emraan in the lead.

The story revolves around Shazia (Yami Gautam Dhar), a simple, uneducated woman who marries Abbas Khan (Emraan Hashmi), a successful advocate. One day, Abbas unexpectedly brings home a second wife, and later ends his marriage with Shazia through triple talaq. Her subsequent legal fight for justice forms the crux of the film.

The film opened to positive word of mouth and collected ₹1.65 crore on its first day at the box office. It is expected to see growth over the weekend. Earlier, Shah Bano’s daughter had sought a stay on the release of the film, but the Madhya Pradesh High Court dismissed her petition.