Haq box office collection day 1: Yami Gautam, Emraan Hashmi film has a slow start, opens at 1 crore

Haq box office collection day 1: Suparn Varma's courtroom drama Haq, starring Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles, released in theatres on November 7. The film opened to positive reviews and had a slow start at the box office. Haq box office collection day 1: Yami Gautam's performance has been receiving praise.

As per the latest update on Sacnilk, the film collected ₹1.36 crore on its opening day. Haq should expect some growth in the first weekend, and it remains to be seen whether the positive word of mouth for the film can help accelerate into more audience footfalls in the upcoming days.

Haq is inspired by the life and legal struggle of Shah Bano Begum, whose landmark case in 1985 led the Supreme Court to grant divorced Muslim women the right to maintenance. The Madhya Pradesh High Court had dismissed a petition filed by Shah Bano Begum's daughter, seeking a stay on the release of the film.

About Haq

The film revolves around Shazia (Yami Gautam Dhar), a homely, uneducated woman who marries Abbas Khan (Emraan Hashmi), a successful advocate. One day, out of the blue, Abbas brings home a second wife. Not long after, he ends their marriage through triple talaq. Shazia’s legal fight for her rights forms the rest of the film.

An excerpt from the Hindustan Times review of the film read, “What keeps you seated throughout are the performances. Yami Gautam Dhar delivers a well-measured portrayal of Shazia. She remains consistent from start to finish, yet knows exactly when to raise the intensity. Her stunned disbelief as she asks her husband, “Aapne doosri shaadi kar li?” is one of the film’s most affecting moments. Yami channels Shah Bano’s pain and helplessness with conviction. The courtroom scenes, however, occasionally tip into melodrama from a writing POV, perhaps to appeal to a wider audience.”