Emraan Hashmi confesses he used to be called out at immigration checks several times: ‘I fit the bill of somebody’
On Wednesday, Emraan Hashmi attended the trailer launch event of his web series Taskaree: The Smuggler’s Web in Mumbai where he recounted a personal experience.
Actor Emraan Hashmi has revealed that he was often stopped at immigration checks, and he suspects his earrings might have been the culprit. He shared that he used to get whisked away to the side quite a bit, adding that he probably “fits the bill of somebody.”
Emraan reveals
On Wednesday, Emraan attended the trailer launch event of his upcoming web series Taskaree: The Smuggler’s Web in Mumbai. During the event, Emraan, who will be seen in the role of a customs officer in the series, was asked if he had ever been stopped or questioned by customs officials at an airport. The actor looked back and recounted a personal experience.
When asked if has ever been stopped at the green channel, Emraan said, “No, I think they have been very sweet to me. Whenever I have travelled back, they have been very sweet. But there is this sense of overpowering fear, it’s not logical. It’s like when you learn how to drive, but when you see an RTO officer on the road, you suddenly get anxious. So that’s what happens. When I’m travelling alone, even though I’ve packed only clothes, you still feel like you’re carrying 100 kilos of contraband in your bag while walking through the green channel.”
The actor added, “But it’s not at all logical. I have been called out at immigration checks very early on, probably because of earrings or stuff, when I used to travel alone. But now, when they see me with my sweet family, they don’t suspect me. Earlier, in the early 2000s, I used to get whisked away to the side quite a bit. That is called profiling. I fit the bill of somebody, but I don’t know who that person was.”
Emraan’s upcoming project
Emraan was last seen in Suparn Varma's courtroom drama Haq, which also featured Yami Gautam. The film has been inspired by the life and legal struggle of Shah Bano Begum, whose landmark case in 1985 led the Supreme Court to grant divorced Muslim women the right to maintenance.
Next, he will be seen in web series Taskaree: The Smuggler’s Web. The series also stars Sharad Kelkar, Zoya Afroz and Nandish Singh Sandhu, and explores the world of customs officers and smuggling nexus. The Neeraj Pandey series is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on January 14.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.