Emraan Hashmi confesses he used to be called out at immigration checks several times: ‘I fit the bill of somebody’

Actor Emraan Hashmi has revealed that he was often stopped at immigration checks, and he suspects his earrings might have been the culprit. He shared that he used to get whisked away to the side quite a bit, adding that he probably “fits the bill of somebody.” Emraan Hashmi was last seen in film Haq. (PTI)

Emraan reveals On Wednesday, Emraan attended the trailer launch event of his upcoming web series Taskaree: The Smuggler’s Web in Mumbai. During the event, Emraan, who will be seen in the role of a customs officer in the series, was asked if he had ever been stopped or questioned by customs officials at an airport. The actor looked back and recounted a personal experience.

When asked if has ever been stopped at the green channel, Emraan said, “No, I think they have been very sweet to me. Whenever I have travelled back, they have been very sweet. But there is this sense of overpowering fear, it’s not logical. It’s like when you learn how to drive, but when you see an RTO officer on the road, you suddenly get anxious. So that’s what happens. When I’m travelling alone, even though I’ve packed only clothes, you still feel like you’re carrying 100 kilos of contraband in your bag while walking through the green channel.”

The actor added, “But it’s not at all logical. I have been called out at immigration checks very early on, probably because of earrings or stuff, when I used to travel alone. But now, when they see me with my sweet family, they don’t suspect me. Earlier, in the early 2000s, I used to get whisked away to the side quite a bit. That is called profiling. I fit the bill of somebody, but I don’t know who that person was.”