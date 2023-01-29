Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Emraan Hashmi replaces Saif Ali Khan as Akshay Kumar unveils Main Khiladi song teaser from Selfiee. Watch

Emraan Hashmi replaces Saif Ali Khan as Akshay Kumar unveils Main Khiladi song teaser from Selfiee. Watch

bollywood
Published on Jan 29, 2023

The teaser of Selfiee's first song Main Khiladi shows Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi matching steps on the dance floor. The full song will be out on February 1.

Akshay Kumar has unveiled the teaser of his upcoming song Main Khiladi from the film Selfiee. It is the recreation of his hit 90s song Main Khiladi Tu Anari from the film of the same name, which had him and Saif Ali Khan matching steps on the dance floor. The new song has Akshay with Emraan Hashmi as they dance to the hit dance number. Also read: Emraan Hashmi says Akshay Kumar 'was first one to call' when his son was battling cancer: ‘Bure waqt mein farishtey...'

Sharing the teaser of the new song, Akshay Kumar wrote on Instagram, “Munh se seeti aur haath se taali bajaane ko ho tayyar (are you ready to whistle and clap)? Here’s a teaser of #MainKhiladi. Song drops 1st Feb!!” While the original had Akshay in a black blazer and tie and Saif in a brown jacket, the new song has Akshay in a shimmery green blazer and Emraan Hashmi in a shimmery black jacket. They are also seen doing one of the original dance steps that has Emraan doing Saif's step by grooving while lying on the floor with Akshay dancing in front of him.

The original was sung by Abhijeet Bhattacharya, Udit Narayan and Anu Malik and also had Johny Lever in the frame. It was written by Maya Govind. Kader Khan had also made a brief appearance in the song from the 1994 film which had Shilpa Shetty in a dual role and Raageshwari as well.

Directed by Raj Mehta of Good Newwz fame, the film stars Akshay and Emraan together on screen for the first time. Nushraatt Bharuccha and Diana Penty play the female leads in the film. The trailer introduced Emraan as a cop, who wishes to have a selfie with his favourite actor Vijay (played by Akshay). But the two find themselves in a tussle and it leads to a cold war between a fan and a star. The film is the official Hindi remake of the Malayalam film Driving License, which starred Prithviraj and Suraj Venjaramoodu in lead roles.

It will release in theatres on February 24 this year. It is produced by the late Aruna Bhatia, Hiroo Yash Johar, Supriya Menon, Karan Johar, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Apoorva Mehta and Listin Stephen.

