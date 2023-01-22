Emraan Hashmi says Akshay Kumar 'was first one to call' when his son was battling cancer: ‘Bure waqt mein farishtey...'

Actor Emraan Hashmi revealed that his Selfiee co-star Akshay Kumar was the first person to call him when his son Ayaan Hashmi was battling cancer a few years ago. Speaking at the trailer launch event of Selfiee in Mumbai on Sunday, Emraan also called Akshay Kumar an 'angel', who stood by him during his tough time. (Also Read | Akshay Kumar praises PM Modi for asking BJP leaders to avoid unnecessary remarks on films)

Emraan married Parveen Shahani in December 2006. They welomed Ayaan in February 2010. After nearly four years, on January 15, 2014, Ayaan was diagnosed with cancer. In January 2019, Ayaan became cancer-free.

As quoted by Indian Express, Emraan talked about Akshay, “I’ve followed him as a fan, I’ve adored him. I’ve gotten the privilege of knowing him in the past few years. He was there for me when there was a health issue with my son. He was the first one to call and stand by me, stand by family our family. I didn’t know him well back then. A lot of people surround you in your good times but bure waqt mein jo farishtey aate hai (the angels who come to you in your tough times), that’s Akshay."

Talking about multi-starrers, Emraan also said, “For me only the content is important, it doesn’t matter if it’s a solo hero, two heroes or three heroes film. I don’t know why there aren’t too many multi-starrers being made. They are being made but there should be more films made because they’ve been successful if you look at the trend of past two years and since the dawn of cinema.”

Selfiee, helmed by Raj Mehta, will bring Akshay and Emraan together on screen for the first time. Nushraatt Bharuccha and Diana Penty will also star in the movie. The three-minute-long trailer showed Emraan playing an RTO officer, who wishes to have a selfie with his favourite actor Vijay (played by Akshay).

Selfiee is the official Hindi remake of the Malayalam film Driving License, which starred Prithviraj and Suraj Venjaramoodu in lead roles. It is produced by Dharma Productions and Akshay’s Cape of Good Films along with Sukumaran’s Prithviraj Productions and Magic Frames. Selfiee is scheduled to be released theatrically on February 24.

