Entertainment news highlights: Janhvi Kapoor shares pics from Rajasthan trip, fresh Kapil Sharma promo out
Amazon Prime Video released the first trailer for their upcoming film Sharmaji Namkeen on Thursday. Instagram blocked Kanye West's account and The Kashmir Files recorded another great day at the box office. Check out the day's highlights from the world of entertainment.
Thu, 17 Mar 2022 06:00 PM
Madhuri wishes son Arin with sweet post on his birthday
Madhuri Dixit wished son Arin on his birthday with heartwarming note on Instagram. In the note, she advised him to ‘spread your wings as soar as high as you can’.
Thu, 17 Mar 2022 05:19 PM
Shahid wraps shoot for Ali Abbas Zafar's next
Shahid Kapoor has wrapped up the shoot for Ali Abbas Zafar's next action thriller, the director informed on Twitter. The untitled project went on floors last November.
Thu, 17 Mar 2022 04:38 PM
Hrithik's rumoured girlfriend Saba gets love from his mom Pinkie
Hrithik Roshan's rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad shared two pictures in a new look on her Instagram account. Hrithik's mother Pinkie Roshan appreciated her in the comments. Read full story here.
Thu, 17 Mar 2022 04:10 PM
Janhvi shares glimpse of short Rajasthan trip
Janhvi Kapoor took to Instagram on Thursday to share pictures from her recent short visit to Rajasthan. She captioned the post: ‘40 hrs in Rajasthan’.
Thu, 17 Mar 2022 03:31 PM
Akshay begins countdown for Bachchhan Paandey release
Akshay Kumar shared a behind-the-scenes look from the sets of his upcoming film Bachchhan Paandey on social media. Co-actors Kriti Sanon and Arshad Warsi are also seen in the picture. The film releases on Friday, March 18.
Thu, 17 Mar 2022 02:23 PM
Famous chefs to visit TKSS this weekend
Sanjeev Kapoor, Ranveer Brar and Kunal Kapoor will be seen on The Kapil Sharma Show this weekend. Watch their promo.
Thu, 17 Mar 2022 02:18 PM
Sandeepa Dhar reacts to The Kashmir Files
Actor Sandeepa Dhar, whose family had migrated from Kashmir during the Kashmiri Pandit exodus, said that The Kashmir Files reminded her and her family of that dark chapter from their lives. Read full story here.
Thu, 17 Mar 2022 01:36 PM
Jacqueline shares pics from shoot
Jacqueline Fernandez shared a bunch of pictures from a photoshoot. She is currently promoting her films Bachchhan Paandey and Attack.
Thu, 17 Mar 2022 01:10 PM
Aishwarya, Abhishek leave for vacation
Abhishek Bachchan, along with wife Aishwarya Rai and daughter Aaradhya, left for a vacation to an unknown location on Wednesday. Read full story here
Thu, 17 Mar 2022 12:35 PM
James Twitter reactions
Fans of Puneeth Rajkumar celebrated the releases of his last film James in theatres on his birthday on Thursday. Read full story here.
Thu, 17 Mar 2022 12:01 PM
Teejay Sidhu stranded at airport
Teejay Sidhu has claimed that staff of Emirates airlines were rude to her and she was not allowed to board her flight to Dubai. She could not board the flight as two of her kids' visas had expired. Read full story here.
Thu, 17 Mar 2022 11:47 AM
Heropanti 2 trailer out
Tiger Shroff returns in his action avatar for the sequel to Heropanti. The film stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui as the villain.
Thu, 17 Mar 2022 11:43 AM
The Kashmir Files BO
The Kashmir Files recorded its biggest single day collection on Wednesday. The film has minted another ₹19 crore. Read full report here.
Thu, 17 Mar 2022 11:41 AM
Trailer our for Sharmaji Namkeen
