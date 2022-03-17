Sharmaji Namkeen trailer: Rishi Kapoor, Paresh Rawal in a relay race with the same adorable, warm role. Watch

Late actor Rishi Kapoor makes his final on-screen appearance in the upcoming Sharmaji Namkeen. The first trailer for the film was revealed on Thursday. In the film, the parts that were still left to be shot after Rishi's death in 2020, were completed by Paresh Rawal. So in essence, both the actors play Sharmaji in the movie. (Also read: When Rishi Kapoor revealed father Raj Kapoor's words of wisdom for him: ‘I’m your dad, not your secretary')

Sharmaji is the newly retired, middle class man looking for fresh hobbies to pick up. His sons tell him to try yoga, zumba or take up driving classes. But Sharmaji has a knack for cooking. He soon finds some women looking for a cook for their satsang event but it turns out to be a slightly scandalous kitty party. Though offended at first, Sharma ji soon strikes a friendship with the women, especially one played by Juhi Chawla.

The official synopsis reads: B. G. Sharma is a 58-year-old widower, one of millions of faceless people in this mundane routine called life. One fine day, the company he was working for, lays him off. Thud! Life comes to a standstill. Sharma struggles to cope with this beast called retirement. He keeps finding ways to stay relevant, but only ends up getting in his sons’ ways. Until one day, he comes into contact with a bunch of merry women. They rekindle in Sharma, a passion for cooking and chutzpah in general, that help him find his true calling in life.

Fans of the actors were happy to watch them play the same role. “It’s sad and happy to see Rishi sir in the trailer,” wrote one. “Two Legends in one frame," wrote another. Except, Paresh and Rishi never share a frame.

The film also stars Suhail Nayyar, Taaruk Raina, Satish Kaushik, Sheeba Chaddha, and Isha Talwar. It is directed by Hitesh Bhatia and will be out on March 31.

