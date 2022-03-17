Home / Entertainment / Others / James Twitter reactions: Puneeth's last film releases in theatres amid fireworks, fans break down on watching it
others

James Twitter reactions: Puneeth's last film releases in theatres amid fireworks, fans break down on watching it

Fans of Puneeth Rajkumar celebrated the releases of his last film James in theatres on his birthday on Thursday. 
Puneeth Rajkumar's film James released in theatres to a thunderous welcome.&nbsp;
Puneeth Rajkumar's film James released in theatres to a thunderous welcome. 
Published on Mar 17, 2022 12:34 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Puneeth Rajkumar's swan song James released in theatres on Friday, on the occasion of his 47th birth anniversary. Fans of the late actor took to Twitter to share their happiness on watching him on screen and also expressed their grief on his birth anniversary. The action film is Puneeth's posthumous appearance following his death on October 29 2021.

Film trade analyst Ramesh Bala wrote on Twitter while watching James in a theatre, “Half-way through #James. #PuneethRajkumar Verithanam.. Fans are celebrating each and every scene.. Action, dance and his dialogues.. It is an emotional experience watching him.”

A fan tweeted after watching the film, "Came out with tears after watching #appu’s #James.. To be honest God made biggest mistake taking him away from fans. #HBDPowerStar #JamesHistoricEuphoria #BoloBoloJames #PuneethRajkumarLivesOn."

A Twitter user shared a video of fans crying on seeing Puneeth on screen. "Fans getting emotional seeing after #James movie. Every fan is crying coming out of theatre seeing movie," the tweet read. Another video showed fans standing and whistling for Puneeth as he appears on screen.

One more video showed huge party poppers, confetti and firecrackers lighting up a movie theatre as fans scream ahead of the film. Fans of the actor also lit firecrackers outside movie theatres which were decorated with huge posters of him.

Earlier, Prabhas said James would be a ‘masterpiece’. Taking to his Instagram handle last month, Prabhas shared the poster of James and wrote, "I'm sure we're about to witness a masterpiece in form of #James. This film will always be special to the millions of us who admire the Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar Sir. We miss you!"

Puneeth had completed the shooting for his part before his demise. Helmed by Chethan Kumar, James features Priya Anand as the female lead and also Puneeth's elder brothers Raghavendra Rajkumar and Shivarajkumar in special 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kannada film kannada film industry
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
Click here to read next story Done
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 17, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out