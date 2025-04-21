Menu Explore
Esha Deol watches brother Sunny Deol's Jaat in theatre; leaves the sweetest note for 'bhaiya'

ByRitika Kumar
Apr 21, 2025 05:29 PM IST

Esha Deol recently watched Jaat in theatres and expressed admiration for Sunny Deol's role in the film.

Esha Deol is in awe of her step-brother, actor Sunny Deol's performance in his latest film, Jaat. Esha recently watched the film in theaters with friends and expressed her support for the action thriller. She took to her Instagram stories and posted a clip from the film showering her love for the actor.

Esha Deol expressed her love for Bhaiya Sunny Deol as she watched Jaat in theaters recently.
Esha Deol expressed her love for Bhaiya Sunny Deol as she watched Jaat in theaters recently.

(Also read: Hema Malini, Esha Deol react to opening day numbers of Sunny Deol's Jaat: ‘Dharam ji bohot khush hain’)

Esha's love for bhaiya Sunny

Sunday night was movie night for Esha who stepped out to catch Sunny's latest action film Jaat. She took to her Instagram account and posted a clip of the film in the stories. In the particular video, Sunny can be seen getting off a train which was decorated with flowers. It seemed like a perfect entry shot of the star.

Esha posted the clip with a special note that read, "love, love and only love bhaiya @iamsunny deol (muscle emoji, red heart emoji and evil eye emoji) more power." Sunny was appreciative of Esha's praise and also shared the story on his Instagram handle.

A screenshot of Esha Deol's Instagram story.(Instagram)
A screenshot of Esha Deol's Instagram story.(Instagram)

Jaat is all set for a sequel

Jaat has been doing well at the box office with an earnings of approximately 75.15 crore after 12 days of its release on April 10. Sunny recently surprised his fans with the announcement of a sequel to the film. He posted a video on Instagram and said, “Aap logo ne mujhe meri Jaat k liye dher saara pyaar diya. Main wada karta hoon, Jaat 2 isse bhi zyada acchi hogi (You gave me a lot of love for my film Jaat. I promise Jaat 2 will be even better than this).”

About Jaat

Jaat has been written and directed by Gopichand Malineni. The film is produced by People Media Factory and Mythri Movie Makers. It was released in theatres on April 10. Apart from Sunny, the film also features Randeep Hooda, Vineet Kumar Singh and Saiyami Kher.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Follow Us On