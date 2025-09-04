Even fans are surprised at Shah Rukh Khan's reaction to Karisma Kapoor twirling and dancing in beautiful outfit

Actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan is making his directorial debut with the Netflix show The Ba***ds of Bollywood. The series' recently released song, Badli Si Hawa Hai, is already making celebrities dance including actor Karisma Kapoor. And now, Shah Rukh Khan has reacted to her dancing video. Shah Rukh Khan has reacted to Karisma Kapoor video.

Karisma Kapoor dances to The Ba***ds of Bollywood song

Taking to Instagram, Karisma Kapoor posted a video of herself dancing and twirling to the song. She smiled and laughed as she walked down the stairs dressed in a pink suit. She captioned the post, “Halka halka.”

Shah Rukh Khan reacts to Karisma's post

Shah Rukh, Kareena Kapoor, Suhana Khan, and Aryan, among others, liked the post. A fan said, "First time I saw SRK's like." "OMG, can't believe SRK liked it," read a comment. "Bollywood queen forever," said a person.

About Badli Si Hawa Hai

Badli Si Hawa Hai, the first song from The Ba***ds of Bollywood, has been picturised on Lakshya, Sahher Bamba and Raghav Juyal. It is set against the beach backdrop as the characters enjoy a beach getaway with friends. Composed by Anirudh Ravichander, the track has been sung by Arijit Singh and Amira Gill.

About The Ba***ds of Bollywood

The show also stars Bobby Deol, Mona Singh, Manoj Pahwa, Manish Chaudhari, Anya Singh, Gautami Kapoor, Rajat Bedi, and Vijayant Kohli. Written and directed by Aryan Khan, The Ba***ds of Bollywood will release on September 18 on Netflix.

Shah Rukh's upcoming film

Shah Rukh will be next seen in King, directed by Siddharth Anand. Suhana, Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Abhay Verma are reportedly part of the film.

Karisma's new projects

Karisma will be seen headlining the Brown series, which also stars Helen and Soni Razdan. She will also be seen in Netflix's Dining With The Kapoors. It promises candid conversations about the Kapoor family's personal life experiences, familial relationships and love for cinema set against a backdrop of delicious meals.