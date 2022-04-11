Exclusive! BeYouNick reacts to his video on Ralia wedding that has gone viral

Content creator Nick’s (popularly as BeYouNick) video where he’s seen running behind a car that reads ‘Alia Weds Ranbir’ has gone viral, as this is the first time that Alia Bhatt has reacted to her wedding with the comment ‘Ded’. Channeling his inner Kabir Singh from the 2019 Shahid Kapoor starrer, Nick is also seen wiping his tears as the song Tu Meri Hai Meri Hi Rahegi plays in the background.

We catch up with the YouTuber as he talks about being rather surprised to the response the video has received and his love for Bhatt. Excerpts:

Your video on Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding has gone viral. What was your first reaction?

I felt like I was doing this [making a video] for the first time. I got the same feeling which I got the first time a video made by me went viral.

But was the response any different as compared to your other popular videos?

It’s not like this isn’t the first time I’m making a video but the response this received was very different. It’s not every morning that you get up and see your videos getting picked up by so many portals.

And this is the first time that she reacted to news about her wedding…

Alia has commented on my videos earlier too but once I read the articles, I realised that this is the first time that she reacted to something related to her wedding. That’s when I understood the gravity of the situation.

You have been very vocal about your admiration for Alia. What’s the kind of equation that you share with her?

I’ve shot sketches and Instagram videos with her. But for me, the equation I share with her is more than professional but I don’t know about her (laughs).

So, are you upset that she’s getting married?

Yes, I’m very sad for myself (laughs).

Do you have any fond memory from your shoots with her?

Once when we were shooting for a video together, she told me that if her film does well, she would give me her number. Unfortunately, that movie was Kalank (2019). I never got her number after that.

What’s that one thing about her that you admire the most?

There’s not just one thing I love about her. She’s just so talented! And the first time I was saw her was a scary moment for me.

Celeb weddings cause a lot of hoopla on social media. As a content creator, do you feel the pressure of pandering to the audience’s intrigue with your videos during such instances?

I’ve been here since the inception of content creation. And I don’t normally make content based on trending topics.

So, what made you want to make a video on Ralia’s wedding?

With her, I’ve had a past (laughs). It’s out there and like you said, I’m very vocal about how much I love her. Otherwise, I don’t go searching for trends and celebrity weddings.

But you did make a video during actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ wedding in 2018…

Yes, that was the only other time. I did it because Priyanka was getting married to Nick (Jonas; singer), and my name’s Nick too.