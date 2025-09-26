Search
Fri, Sept 26, 2025
New Delhi oC

Exclusive | Parineeti Chopra on Chamkila International Emmy nomination: ‘I am proud to have…’

ByRohit Bhatnagar
Published on: Sept 26, 2025 12:44 pm IST

Parineeti played the wife of Amar Singh Chamkila, Amarjot Singh in the film.

Parineeti Chopra and her 2024 film Amar Singh Chamkila, which released on Netflix have secured two nominations in the 2025 International Emmy Awards! While the film has secured a nomination in the TV Movie/mini-series category, Diljit Dosanjh has secured a nomination in the Best Performance By An Actor category.

Parineeti Chopra
Parineeti Chopra

Also Read: https://www.hindustantimes.com/htcity/cinema/exclusive-diljit-dosanjh-on-amar-singh-chamkilas-international-emmy-nominations-such-a-big-moment-101758823340109.html

Talking exclusively to HTCity, the actor who played the role of Diljit Dosanjh's wife Amarjot Kaur in the Imtiaz Ali directorial shares her excitement.

“I am so proud to have Chamkila in my filmography, it’s a true privilege. Double congratulations to Diljit and Imtiaz sir! While we were filming, we all felt we were creating something timeless, and seeing the world embrace it like this is incredibly special. Congratulations to the entire team for bringing this powerful story to life.” Parineeti said.

The International Emmy Awards will take place in New York City on November 24.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Exclusive | Parineeti Chopra on Chamkila International Emmy nomination: ‘I am proud to have…’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On