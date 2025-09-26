Exclusive | Parineeti Chopra on Chamkila International Emmy nomination: ‘I am proud to have…’

Parineeti Chopra and her 2024 film Amar Singh Chamkila, which released on Netflix have secured two nominations in the 2025 International Emmy Awards! While the film has secured a nomination in the TV Movie/mini-series category, Diljit Dosanjh has secured a nomination in the Best Performance By An Actor category. Parineeti Chopra

Talking exclusively to HTCity, the actor who played the role of Diljit Dosanjh's wife Amarjot Kaur in the Imtiaz Ali directorial shares her excitement.

“I am so proud to have Chamkila in my filmography, it’s a true privilege. Double congratulations to Diljit and Imtiaz sir! While we were filming, we all felt we were creating something timeless, and seeing the world embrace it like this is incredibly special. Congratulations to the entire team for bringing this powerful story to life.” Parineeti said.

The International Emmy Awards will take place in New York City on November 24.