Exclusive! Ranbir Kapoor gets a 2.5 crores watch from MIL Soni Razdan; Alia Bhatt gets Kashmiri shawls for guests

As actors Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding festivities continue to create buzz, we bring you exclusive inside scoop on all that went on the D-Day.

Apart from the pheras, the pair also exchanged rings on the same day. While Kapoor got a band, Bhatt received a diamond ring in exchange. In addition, Bhatt’s mother, actor Soni Razdan, gifted her son-in-law Kapoor with a high-end expensive watch, which is from a brand that’s not easily available. “It costs almost ₹2.50 crore,” according to our sources.

As per customs and traditions, the guests present at the wedding received gifts in the form of Kashmiri shawls, specially picked by the bride. The source adds, “The material of these shawls was incredibly fine and everyone was in awe of it.”

Another insider shares that the joota chupai ritual turned out to be quite a fun affair with Bhatt’s girl gang demanding ₹11.5 crores from Kapoor. “After much banter, an envelope containing ₹1 lakh was given to them,” the source informs.

Bhatt’s haldi ceremony took place earlier on Thursday morning, but the actor skipped the traditional chooda ritual, which requires the bride to wear the chooda for at least 40 days to a year. “Bhatt will shortly begin filming for her next, which will most likely be her Hollywood debut alongside Hollywood actor Gal Gadot,” the insider shared and added, “Therefore she won’t be able to wear the chooda for the time being.”

Kapoor and Bhatt tied the knot in a private ceremony on April 14, at Vastu, Bandra. Their pandit Rajesh Sharma who performed the nuptials in an exclusive chat revealed to us that all the traditions were followed as per the Kapoor legacy.