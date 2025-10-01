Exclusive | Salman Khan to begin second schedule of Battle of Galwan in Mumbai on Oct 10

Around mid September 2025, Salman completed the shoot of his much-anticipated film Battle of Galwan in a start-to-end 45-day schedule in Leh, Ladakh. After wrapping up the shoot, Salman returned to Mumbai where he was spotted clean-shaved at the Mumbai airport as he ditched his moustache. Salman Khan shot in Ladakh for his next Battle of Galwan.

A close source to the project exclusively revealed HT that Salman will begin the second and final schedule of the film on October 10, 2025. “After wrapping up the first schedule of the film, Salman along with his battalion of actors will resume the second schedule of the film in Mumbai from October 10, 2025 onwards and is expected to end by November,” source informed

"Chitrangada Singh will also be the part of this second schedule. The recce has been done already but the details on the exact locations are still under wraps," the source added.

First look of Salman Khan's next Battle of Galwan.

During the Ladakh schedule, taking to their Instagram Stories, director Apoorva Lakhia along with Salman's co-actor Ankur Bhatia had shared several behind-the-scenes moments from the sets.

Battle of Galwan is mounted on a grand scale and will see Salman as an army officer. The film revisits the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese troops, a rare border skirmish that turned deadly without any firearms being used. Instead, soldiers resorted to hand-to-hand combat with sticks and stones.