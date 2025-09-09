Salman Khan begins shooting for Battle of Galwan, introduces his character on Instagram, fans say ‘Bhai looking in form’

Actor Salman Khan has slipped into uniform and is marching straight into action with the Battle of Galwan. On Tuesday, the actor gave fans a sneak peek by dropping the first official look on Instagram, revealing that the cameras have started rolling on the film. Salman Khan's Battle of Galwan is centred around the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese troops.

Salman shares the first look

On Tuesday, Salman introduced his character to fans by sharing the film’s first look on social media. He shared the image with simple “#BattleOfGalwan” caption.

The image shows Salman on the set of his film Battle of Galwan. He is dressed in an army uniform. He is seen sporting a moustache and an intense gaze. A clapperboard is held up in front of him, partially covering his face, marking the start of a scene. The image seems to be from Leh where the film’s team is shooting.

His expression looks intense and serious. The background is blurred, keeping the focus on Salman and the clapperboard, which clearly displays the film’s title. The clapperboard also highlights that they have started the shoot as it reads “Shot 1”.

Fans react

Salman’s fans couldn’t keep calm after the first look dropped, and flooding the comment section with excitement. Many were quick to declare that the superstar is back in full form, while others gushed over the swag he was exuding in his military avatar.

“Blockbuster Loading,” one wrote, with another sharing, “Thats Called Announcing.”

One declared “Sultan is back”, and one mentioned “Bhai Again In Form”. “Old swag return,” read one comment. Another read, “Bhai looking in form… Sultan mode on.”

What do we know about the film

Battle of Galwan is said to be a patriotic drama centred around the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese troops. Earlier this year, Salman shared the film's poster earlier this month. The poster shows Salman with bloodstains on his face, donning an army uniform, and a fierce expression in his eyes. The motion poster also included the line: “Over 15,000 feet above sea level, India fought its most brutal battle without firing a single bullet.”

Chitrangda Singh will be seen opposite Salman in the film, which is being directed by Apoorva Lakhia of "Shootout at Lokhandwala" fame.

In an interview with PTI, Salman said that the film has turned out to be one of the most "physically demanding" projects of his career. "It is physically demanding. Every year, every month, every day it gets more and more difficult. I've to give more time now . Earlier, I would do it in one or two weeks, now I'm running, kicking, punching, and all that stuff. This film demands that," Salman said, adding, “For instance, in 'Sikandar' the action was different, the character was different. But this is physically difficult. Besides, shooting in Ladakh, in high altitude and in cold water.”

Salman was last seen in Sikandar, in which he starred alongside Rashmika Mandanna. The film was not appreciated by the critics, and underperformed at the box office.