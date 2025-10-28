Exclusive | Tiwari maker confirms no dispute around Urmila Matondkar's OTT debut, aims Feb 2026 release

In 2022, Urmila Matondkar announced her acting comeback with OTT series titled Tiwari. There were reports the project has hit rock bottom and is stalled. Tiwari is about a woman named Kalki played by Urmila, who comes out of jail after serving for a crime she hadn't done, and 14 years later she is now on a hunt for the person who framed her. Urmila was last seen in a song Bewafa Beauty in late Irrfan Khan's Blackmail (2016).

Producer Utpal Acharya cleared the air and said ,“Tiwari was shot in a start-to-end schedule in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh and media reports suggesting delay in the project are all untrue. There has been no creative differences or tiff with the director Saurabh Varma. The series is currently in the post-production stage and we are aiming to release it in February 2026.”

“We have almost finalized the OTT platform but I can't reveal the name yet. The platform will make an announcement soon once things are ready at their end. Initially, we had kept 7 episodes of 50 minutes each but the platform has made them to 14 episodes of 25 minutes each. Since it's a revenge-thriller drama, so we couldn't have abrupt cuts, which is why the delay in the post occurred," he further stated.

Sharing further on Urmila's professionalism, he revealed, “Urmila is kicked about the release. She used to be ready at 5:30 am with hair and makeup (HMU) if her call time was at 6 am.”

Tiwari will also witness Urmila's association with her Satya co-actor JD Chakravarthy after 27 years. The series also features Gauahar Khan and Rajesh Sharma.