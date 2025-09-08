Urmila Matondkar, now 51, leaves fans in awe as she dances to Rangeela Re 30 years later: ‘Damn, she still looks same’

Actor Urmila Matondkar gave her fans a treat as her film Rangeela completed 30 years of its release. Taking to her Instagram on Monday, Urmila shared a video of her dancing to her iconic song Rangeela Re from the 1995 film. She also penned a long note talking about the Ram Gopal Varma directorial. Urmila Matondkar shared a post on Instagram as she danced to Rangeela Re.

Urmila Matondkar dances to Rangeela Re 30 years after film's release

In the video, Urmila aced the hook steps from Rangeela Re. She was seen grooving to the Asha Bhosle song as she stood on a balcony. She wore a blue and white dress and paired it with heels. The video ended with Urmila feeling shy. Sharing the video, Urmila wrote, "Rangeela…It was never just a film..it was, and still is, a feeling...Woven with intense joy, hope, dreams, ambition, beauty, zest, affection, admiration, love and desire, struggle and triumph, sacrifice, and above all, a grand celebration of life!"

Urmila opened up about songs in Rangeela

Urmila spoke about the songs in the film. "Every scene brings back an instant, childlike smile, carrying us into a world of innocence and wonder. Each song is not merely music, but a celebration of the Navrasa—the nine emotions of Indian literature and poetry: shringar (love), hasya (laughter), karun (sorrow), rodra (anger), veer (courage), bhanayak (fear), bibhatsya (disgust), adhbhut (wonder), and shanth (peace)."

The actor talked about an "innocent girl" captivating the audience with her charm. "An innocent girl walks onto the silver screen and, with her charm and purity, captures hearts—taking the audience on a timeless journey of beauty, poetry, life, and love. Thirty years ago today, Rangeela became each one of yours! And I am sure, even today, it has the power to transport you back to that very first moment—when you laughed, cheered, and fell in love with its magic," she wrote.

Urmila expressed gratitude to fans

"Thank you for letting me be a part of your lives, for embracing me with so much love, and for putting me in a place that only a few can even dare to dream of.. yet fewer are ever blessed to your appreciation, your accolades!! Your love have been the greatest blessings of my journey..thank you (folded hands and ed heart emojis). Cheers to love, life and laughter!!! Ho ja Rangeela re," concluded her post. Reacting to the post, actor Dia Mirza said, "Loved you then, love you more now!"

Urmila leaves internet in awe

A fan wrote, "Omg still look same ma'am..my favourite songs in 90s." A person commented, "She looks so young at 51. Actually, she looks exactly the same as 1995 Urmila." An Instagram user said, "This film and its songs define an entire generation. Rangeela and Mili are forever." A comment read, "Nobody else could have pulled off Milli in Rangeela than you. A classic to remember for Generations to come. A social media user commented, "Please, you must come back to the film industry. You don't look your age."

About Rangeela

Rangeela, a romantic comedy film, was written, directed and co-produced by Ram Gopal Varma. It also stars Aamir Khan and Jackie Shroff. The film was AR Rahman's first Hindi film with an original score and soundtrack. Rangeela released on September 8, 1995, and was a major box office success.