Exclusive | Waheeda Rehman to present Shabana Azmi with Excellence in Cinema Award at MAMI

Indian Cinema icon Waheeda Rehman will be presenting Shabana Azmi with the Excellence in Cinema Award at the Mumbai International Film Festival, 2024. In an exclusive interview with MAMI Festival director Shivendra Singh Dungarpur, Hindustan Times was the first to know that Waheeda will be presenting the award to Shabana. (Also read: Shabana Azmi to be honoured with Excellence in Cinema Award at MAMI Mumbai Film Festival) Waheeda Rehman will present Shabana Azmi with the award at the Mumbai Film Festival.

Shabana will be honoured at MAMI

Shabana and Waheeda starred in four films together: Aparna Sen's 15 Park Avenue (2005), Prakash Mehra's Jwalamukhi (1980), Gulzar's Namkeen (1982), and Ram Kelkar's Pyaasi Aankhein (1983).

Festival Director Shivendra Singh Dungarpur, in a press note shared by MAMI team said, “It is a privilege for MAMI to honour Shabana Azmi, an iconic actor, with the Excellence in Cinema Award this year."

He went on to add, "Her remarkable versatility and extraordinary body of work over 50 years, beginning with her award-winning debut in Ankur in 1974, has enriched the fabric of Indian cinema with some of the most memorable women characters. MAMI had the distinct pleasure of honouring her in 1999 for her remarkable contributions over 25 years, and we are fortunate to continue witnessing her work and celebrate her golden jubilee."

More details

MAMI will present the Excellence in Cinema Award to Shabana Azmi on October 18. This will be followed by a masterclass on October 19, where the multiple National Film Award winner will be in conversation with actor Vidya Balan. The masterclass will offer insights into Shabana's journey and experiences over five decades in the industry. The festival is also screening one of the most iconic films in her illustrious career, Arth. Shabana won the fourth of her five National Awards for Best Actress for her performance in the film directed by Mahesh Bhatt.

Shabana Azmi recently completed 50 years in the Indian film industry. She recently won the IIFA and the Filmfare award for Best Supporting Actress for Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani.