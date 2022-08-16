Ex-wives Kalki Koechlin, Aarti Bajaj are Anurag Kashyap's ‘two pillars' in new pic

On Tuesday, Anurag Kashyap shared a photo from his upcoming film Dobaaraa's screening. The picture featured his ex-wives Aarti Bajaj and Kalki Koechlin. Anurag and Aarti's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap also reacted to the photo. Also Read: Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah reunites with her mom after 10 months, gives peek into her bedroom

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing the photo, in which the trip is seen smiling, Anurag wrote, “My two pillars.” Aaliyah Kashyap commented, “Iconic.” Actor Kubbra Sait called it “Best.” One fan said, “Modern family for real.” Complimenting Anurag, one wrote, “Happy go lucky man.”

Anurag Kashyap poses with Aarti Bajaj and Kalki Koechlin.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Aarti, who is a film editor, dated Anurag for almost 9 years before they got married in 2003. They got separated in 2009. They welcomed Aaliyah in 2001. Aarti and Anurag recently featured together in Aaliyah's vlog, as they went out for a Sunday brunch together.

Kalki made her Bollywood debut in Anurag's 2009 film DevD and later worked with him in That Girl In Yellow Boots. They tied the knot in 2011, but got divorced in 2015, after announcing their separation in 2013. They maintain a cordial relationship, and worked together in the second season of Netflix's Sacred Games. Kalki is in a relationship with her Israeli boyfriend Guy Hershberg for a few years now. They welcomed their daughter Sappho in February 2020. Also Read: Kalki Koechlin reveals the one thing ex-husband Anurag Kashyap told her after pregnancy

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dobaaraa's screening was held in Mumbai and was attended by several celebrities such as, Kubbra Sait, Rakul Preet Singh, Jacky Bhagnani, Alaya F, Anushka Ranjan, Akansha Ranjan, Karishma Sharma, Shama Sikander and many more.

Directed by Anurag and produced by Ekta Kapoor, the film is all set to hit theatres on August 19, 2022. It marks Anurag and Taapsee Pannu's third collaboration after the 2018 hit Manmarziyaan and biographical drama Saand Ki Aankh (2019), on which he served as producer.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON