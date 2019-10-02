Kalki Koechlin reveals the one thing ex-husband Anurag Kashyap told her after pregnancy

bollywood

Actor Kalki Koechlin, who is expecting her first child with partner Guy Hershberg, has revealed the one thing her ex-husband Anurag Kashyap told her after her pregnancy.

In an interview to Mumbai Mirror, Kalki said that Anurag offered his help and guidance, were she to need it. She said, “He’s just welcomed me to the parents’ club and told me to call if I need anything. Seeing Aaliyah (Anurag’s daughter) growing up and my own brother Oriel too, I’ve already got a glimpse into this role of a lifetime.”

Anurag tied the knot with Kalki in 2011, but the couple got divorced in 2015, after announcing their separation in 2013. They maintain a cordial relationship, and worked together in the second season of Netflix’s Sacred Games. On his 47th birthday recently, Kalki shared an Instagram post for him, in which she wrote, “Happy birthday AK-47. May you keep shooting wild and colourful films for very many years.”

Speaking at an event, Kalki said the “biggest problem” with marriage, especially for a woman, is the idea of “ownership”. She continued, “Once I got married, I was only invited to the things that Anurag was invited to. People would say, ‘Call Anurag’s wife’. They wouldn’t say, ‘call Kalki’ or ‘call Kalki’s husband.’”

After the divorce, Kalki said, “I found myself alone after a very long time. I had to fill up that empty space somehow. I didn’t want to fill it up by going crazy and getting drunk, or by surrounding myself with the people. I chose the introverted version of filling up myself by spending more time at home, with the family... I’m happy I went through that journey.”

On Monday, Kalki shared the first picture of her pregnant self. She wrote, “Relieved I can let that bump hang free after months of stuffing it into costumes which fit me at the beginning of shoot schedules in July but were not so easy to zip up by mid September! “

