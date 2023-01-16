Shah Rukh Khan poses happily with crew members of Pathaan as they lift him, fans call it 'cute'; See unseen pic

Rajvir Ashar, the assistant director of Pathaan took to Instagram and shared an unseen picture with Shah Rukh Khan. Shah Rukh was lifted by the crew members of the movie on the sets of Pathaan. The team of the movie was all smiles as they posed for the camera, where Shah Rukh flashed his dimpled smile. His fans were in awe and dropped messages in the comment section. (Also read: Shah Rukh Khan is all smiles as he poses with choreographer Bosco Martis, fans admire his abs: 'it is not plastic')

The group picture featured director Sidharth Anand, Shrey Mathur, Nishit Bhatia, Amit Mishra among others. All of them lifted Shah Rukh as they posed for the camera in an outdoor location. Shah Rukh can be seen in long hair. He sported a blue shirt with black pair of pants. He flashed an attractive smile and looked happy. He also wore a dark sun-glasses.

Sharing the photo on Instagram, Rajvir wrote, “Yeh naam kyun pada, kaise pada, iske liye thoda intezaar kijiye” JALDI MILTE HAI…#PATHAAN SE !!! (Why we chose this name, how we chose this, to know answers to these questions, you have to wait for a bit. Will meet Pathaan soon). (bicep, fire and tornado emoji) 25th January 2023…ONLY IN CINEMAS ! (punch, cracker emojis)." He used ‘10 Days To Pathaan’ as the hashtag on the post.

Reacting to the picture, one of Shah Rukh's fans wrote, “Thank you for treating our Shah Rukh Khan like this, you all are gem.” Another fan commented, “This is so cute.” Other fan wrote, “How adorable.” A fan's comment read, “Awww thanks for sharing.” “Tell them to open advance booking in Singapore too”, added one. “SRK smile, thanks Pathaan team for making our man smile so much”, wrote one.

Shah Rukh Khan was in Dubai to promote upcoming film Pathaan and witnessed film's trailer on the world's tallest building Burj Khalifa on Saturday. He also performed the Pathaan hookstep from the song Jhoome Jo Pathaan and also said a few lines from the film.

Pathaan is directed by Siddharth Anand, also stars Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia, Ashutosh Rana. It is slated to release in theatres worldwide on January 25, marking Shah Rukh's return to the silver screen after four years. He was last seen in Zero in 2018 with Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma.

