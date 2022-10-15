Fans are in splits over Deepika Padukone's ‘gharelu’ comments on Ranveer Singh's live video. Check them out

Deepika Padukone took over Ranveer Singh's Instagram live with the cutest comments. On Friday, Ranveer held an Instagram live with rapper Slow Cheeta from their car. Stuck in traffic, Ranveer and Slow Cheeta rapped to latter's new song All I Need in the car and their wives dropped comments on the live. (Also read: Deepika Padukone quashes split rumours with Ranveer Singh in chat with Meghan Markle)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As Ranveer grooved to the music, Deepika asked him how much longer he would take to get home. She left comments like “Hurry up,” “I am waiting for dinner," and apparently also asked ‘which signal' he has reached. Ranveer turned the camera around to show her that he was indeed stuck in traffic as him and SlowCheeta laughed. At the end, Deepika feigned frustration and wrote, “Okay going to keep dinner ready now, bye.” SlowCheeta's wife, actor Shweta Tripathi sent them ‘lots of love’.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Many on Twitter found Deepika's comments cute. “Deepika asking Ranveer which signal he has reached while he is live in his car, god my girl is so gharelu,” commented a person. “Imagine Deepika Padukone keeping dinner ready for you. Only Ranveer can relate,” tweeted another. A few even meme-d Deepika's frustration.

Ranveer and Deepika got married in 2018 at Italy's Lake Como. They have worked in a bunch of movies including Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ramleela, Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat and 83.

Recently, there were rumours that Deepika and Ranveer were headed for a split. But she quashed them all on Meghan Markle's recent podcast when she spoke about Ranveer. Deepika said on the podcast that Ranveer has been away for a week attending some music festival and that when he gets back he will be happy to see her.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"My husband was at a music festival for a week and he has just come back home. So, he is gonna be happy to see my face," said Deepika.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON