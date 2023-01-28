Fans ask Shah Rukh Khan why he's ‘so sexy’, reason for not promoting Pathaan and his favourite co-star. See his reply

Shah Rukh Khan once again conducted a quick AskSRK session on Twitter, days after the release of Pathaan, which has been breaking and making records at the box office. The actor not only answered questions about being ‘sexy’ and his abs, but also revealed his favourite female co-star, and why he didn't do any interview and promotions for Pathaan. Also read: Shah Rukh Khan says he is a fan of 'GOAT' Salman Khan, responds to fan who asked him to dance to Chaiyya Chaiyya in film

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

During the interaction on Twitter, a fan asked Shah Rukh, “Without any domestic promotion, no pre-release interaction ke baawajood bhi Pathaan itna roar kar rahi hai box office pe (Pathaan is making a huge impact at the box office).” Answering the Twitter user, Shah Rukh replied, “Maine socha sher interview nahi karte toh iss baar main bhi nahi karunga!!! Bas Jungle mein aakar dekh lo (I thought lions don't give interviews so I will also not give one. Just come and watch Pathaan in the jungle).”

When a fan asked Shah Rukh why is he so sexy, the actor replied, “Kya karoon ab aadat si padh gayi hai (what do I do, now I am used to it)… ha ha. Honestly it’s only in the beholders eye.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shah Rukh Khan answered a fan who asked him why was he so sexy.

A fan also shared stills of Shah Rukh and Deepika Padukone from Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express, Happy New Year and Pathaan, and asked if Deepika Padukone was his favourite female co-star. The actor replied, “Yehi har tarah se best hai… nahi (her only, she is good in every way, isn't it)??”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shah Rukh Khan revealed his favourite female co-star.

Asking about his upcoming film, a fan asked Shah Rukh if he will have abs in Jawan too. He replied, “Ab ‘abs’ toh Pathaani mein… Jawani mein… aur Dankuni mein hamesha rahenge (Now the abs will be there in Jawan as well as Dunki).” Shah Rukh has two more releases this year: Atlee's Jawan with Nayanthara and Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki with Taapsee Pannu.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shah Rukh Khan plays a spy in Pathaan in which he pairs up with Deepika Padukone to stop an attack by the enemy, played by John Abraham. The film also stars Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana in pivotal roles. It has collected ₹161 crore in India in three days.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON