‘Radhe is back!’: Fans excited as Salman Khan’s Tere Naam returns to theatres this Valentine’s season
Tere Naam, the cult romantic drama featuring Salman Khan and Bhumika Chawla, is set for a theatrical re-release this February.
This Valentine’s Day week promises a nostalgic treat for Bollywood fans, as Salman Khan and Bhumika Chawla’s cult romantic drama Tere Naam returns to the big screen. The 2003 film will be re-released in theatres for a limited run on February 27, 2026, giving audiences a chance to relive one of Hindi cinema’s most talked-about love stories.
Salman Khan's Tere Naam to re-release
Cinema chains PVR and INOX have officially confirmed the re-release, which is expected to attract both longtime fans and younger viewers who have only seen the film on television and streaming platforms. Over the years, Tere Naam has remained deeply embedded in popular culture, often cited for its intense romance and unforgettable music.
Fans react
Fans flooded social media with enthusiastic reactions following the announcement of Tere Naam’s theatrical re-release. Comments ranged from unabashed excitement to nostalgic declarations, with one fan writing, “Excited for Tere Naam,” while another exclaimed, “Radhe is back.” Anticipating heavy footfall, a user urged exhibitors, “Tere Naam you will need to add more shows, write it down now!” Several fans also confirmed their plans to watch the film in theatres, with comments like, “Tere naam dekhne pakka jaaunga (Will definitely watch Tere Name)” and “Tere naam waiting,” highlighting the strong emotional connect and continued craze surrounding the Salman Khan starrer.
The re-release is part of a broader initiative to bring iconic Bollywood films back to theatres. Shah Rukh Khan’s Devdas, also a landmark love story starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Madhuri Dixit, is slated to re-release on 6 February, while the political drama Yuva, featuring Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan and Vivek Oberoi, will return to cinemas on 20 February.
About Tere Naam
Directed by Satish Kaushik, Tere Naam has enjoyed cult status since its original release. Salman Khan’s portrayal of Radhe became one of the most defining performances of his career, while the film’s emotionally charged narrative left a lasting impact on audiences. Its soundtrack, composed by Himesh Reshammiya, became a musical phenomenon, with songs like Tere Naam and Tumse Milna continuing to resonate with listeners decades later.
