Fans feel Shah Rukh Khan’s look in Atlee’s Jawan teaser is similar to Liam Neeson’s in 1990 superhero film Darkman

Shah Rukh Khan gave his fans a big surprise as he dropped a teaser and his first look for his upcoming film Jawan. What intrigued fans was that the actor’s face was hardly visible in the entire teaser as it was almost completely covered in bandages. While many appreciated this battered and gritty look of the actor, others wondered if it looked too similar to a three-decade old Hollywood film called Darkman. Also read: Jawan teaser: Shah Rukh Khan unveils his battered, bruised look for Atlee’s film; fans can’t keep calm. Watch

As soon as the teaser for Shah Rukh’s Jawan was released, many fans saw the bandaged look and began comparing it to Darkman. In the 1990 superhero film, Liam Neeson played the titular antihero, who was left for dead after being burned alive. He wraps himself up in bandages to hide his disfigured skin and returns to seek revenge on those who tried to kill him. The bandaged look and the intense theme of the teaser led many fans to draw the comparisons even though nothing has been revealed about Jawan’s plot for now.

A tweet comparing Shah Rukh in Jawan to Liam Neeson in Darkman.

Several fans shared side-by-side comparisons of Shah Rukh in Jawan and Liam in Darkman, noting how similar they looked. One fan tweeted to Shah Rukh’s teaser announcement and wrote, “Shah rukh Ji... Haven't seen Darkman 1990 Hollywood movie? Neeson getup.” Many others also wondered if Jawan was a Darkman remake or sequel. Darkman was among Liam Neeson’s first solo success. It made $48 million at the box office in 1990. Over the years, the Sam Raimi film has generated a cult following among fans of the superhero genre.

A tweet directed at director Atlee about the similarities between Jawan and Darkman.

A fan's tweet to Shah Rukh on the similar get ups.

Earlier on Friday, Shah Rukh shared the teaser on Instagram, writing, “An action-packed 2023!!- Bringing #Jawan to you, an explosive entertainer in cinemas 2nd June 2023. In Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.” The film is directed by Atlee. It has been reported that Nayanthara is acting in the film opposite Shah Rukh but it hasn’t been confirmed yet.

Shah Rukh had been rumoured to be working with Atlee for a few months now. However, neither the actor nor the director had commented on it. The two had been spotted together several times and Shah Rukh had even been pictured filming in April with his face in bandages. Over the last two days, several reports had claimed that the film was called Jawan and a teaser was to be released soon. The Atlee directorial is Shah Rukh’s third big film announcement in the last six months after Pathaan and Dunki.

