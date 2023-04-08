Fans notice Sidharth Malhotra's quick reaction to Kiara Advani's sultry red dress pics: 'He was waiting'

Kiara Advani looked stunning in red as she decked up for an awards show on Friday night. She took to Instagram to share videos and pictures of her look and husband Sidharth Malhotra was the first to like her post, perhaps within seconds of her sharing it. (Also read: Fans love Kiara Advani's no makeup look as she returns from Kashmir) Sidharth Malhotra is the biggest cheerleader for wife Kiara Advani.

Fans, too, noticed it. Many commented on Kiara's post how Sidharth ‘liked’ the post within ‘36 seconds’ or ‘2 minutes’. “Sid was waiting for the post,” wrote one. “Look at sid liking the photo within 2mins,” commented another. “Sidharth liking the pics within secs. Same man,” wrote another.

Kiara wore a red Aadnevik design, styled by Lakshmi Lehr. The outfit featured an asymmetrical waist with a thigh-high slit. She accentuated her look with bronze makeup and nude lipstick. She kept her hair tied into a neat high bun. Sharing a video of her look on her Instagram, Kiara captioned it, "I just wanna have a good night."

Kiara is currently shooting with Kartik Aaryan in SatyaPrem Ki Katha.

Helmed by Sameer Vidhwans, and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film is all set to hit the theatres on June 29, 2023. In the film, Kartik will be seen romancing Kiara Advani. The film marks the actor's second collaboration after the blockbuster Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which was released in 2022.The film sparked controversy due to its earlier title Satyanarayan Ki Katha, which translates to the story of Satyanarayan, which is another name for the Hindu god Vishnu. In 2021, director Sameer Vidwans issued a statement to announce the change in title. Kiara will also be seen sharing screen space with Ram Charan in Game Changer.

Sidharth and Kiara got married in February. Sidharth and Kiara fell in love with each other during the shoot of Shershaah (2021) and finally, they sealed their relationship by exchanging vows at the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer.

