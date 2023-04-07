Fans love Kiara Advani's no makeup look as she returns from Kashmir, say 'only actress who doesn’t need makeup'

Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan, who were shooting for Satyaprem Ki Katha in the snow-covered Sonmarg, have finally returned to Mumbai. The two were spotted separately at the Mumbai airport. While Kartik was in a sweatshirt and denims, Kiara made a style statement in denims, cardigan and boots. Fans loved her look and praised her on social media. Also read: Kiara Advani strikes a stylish pose in snow-covered Sonmarg, fans ask about Sidharth Malhotra Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani were spotted at Mumbai airport Thursday evening. (Varinder Chawla)

A paparazzo account shared a video of Kiara Advani from the airport. It shows Kiara walking towards the parking lot with a smile on her face. A fan commented on the video, 'She really doesn't wear makeup or puts bare minimum when it's not required at a casual spotting, is liye glow karti hai (that's why she glows)." Another wrote, “She is the only actress who doesn’t need makeup.” One more commented, “She always looking gorgeous.” A fan also called her “The prettiest”. “She is giving so many cute expressions", read a comment.

Before leaving for Mumbai, Kiara had shared a picture of her sitting amid snow-covered mountains. She also showed around her place of stay. Kartik also shared a video to show around the snow-covered area on both sides of the road as they left for the airport.

Directed by Sameer Vidhwans, and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Satyaprem Ki Katha is all set to hit the theatres on June 29. The film is an intense love story and marks Kartik and Kiara's second collaboration after their 2022 blockbuster Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

The film was earlier titled Satyanarayan Ki Katha, which translates to the story of Satyanarayan, which is another name for the Hindu god Vishnu. However, the title was then changed to Satyaprem Ki Katha after some raised objections to its title. Director Sameer Vidwans then issued a statement to announce the change in title. The statement from the producers and director read: “A title of the film is something that emerges organically through the creative process. We have taken a decision to change the title of our recently announced film 'Satyanarayan ki Katha' to avoid hurting sentiments, even if that's purely unintentional. Producers of the film and the creative team also are in complete support of this decision.”

