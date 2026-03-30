‘Look at Hamza and Major Iqbal’s bromance’: Fans react to Arjun Rampal's pics with Ranveer Singh from Dhurandhar 2 sets

"Thank you my dearest fan family for sticking with me on the ride, thank you to this incredible #Dhurandhar family @adityadharfilms @vik_now @ojas_gautam for being my pillars and of course mera Babbar sher (lion) @ranveersingh #lokeshdhar jyotideshpande shweta @castingchhabra @actormaddy @therakeshbedi @duttsanjay @preetisheel smriti this list will keep growing," he added.

In a photo, Arjun's character Major Iqbal is seen shaking hands with Ranveer Singh 's Hamza as they laugh. The duo shared a conversation in another picture. Arjun also posted several photos from the sets of Dhurandhar 2. He wrote, "From playing cowboys as kids, to landing my first film #moksha to #Dhurandhar I am blessed to have been with everyone who was part of the journey."

Actor Arjun Rampal took a walk down memory lane and penned a note about his journey in the entertainment industry. Taking to Instagram on Monday, Arjun shared pictures from the early days of his career. He also posted photos from the sets of his recent blockbuster Dhurandhar 2.

"I am over the moon. Patience, Perseverance, Passion stick with them and dreams come true. @dhurandhartherevenge and of course the mesmerising @shashwatology your music is phenomenal.. the action team the fabulous @dokkaebi530 and @msjoeykim thank you for everything," concluded his note.

Preity Zinta, Rahul Dev and fans react to Arjun's post Reacting to the post, Preity Zinta posted red heart emojis. Rahul Dev wrote, "Stay blessed." A fan said, "I can't believe that Major Iqbal used to look this cute once upon a time." A person wrote, "Look at Hamza aur (and) Major Iqbal ka bromance! Major Iqbal, sir, don't listen to your father, you are a blessing as an actor and a treat for many eyes!"

A comment read, "Born a baddie and still ageing like fine wine." An Instagram user commented, "From your very first step in front of the camera to every bold role you’ve embraced, you’ve turned every chapter into a story worth remembering."

About Arjun's career Arjun has starred in many films such as Pyaar Ishq Aur Mohabbat, Moksha, Deewaanapan, Aankhen, Dil Hai Tumhaara, Dil Ka Rishta, Tehzeeb and Asambhav. Fans also saw him in Don, Om Shanti Om, Rock On, Housefull, Raajneeti, Ra One, Satyagraha, Bhagavanth Kesari (2023) and Dhurandhar.

He was last seen in Dhurandhar The Revenge, directed by Aditya Dhar. The spy action thriller was released in theatres on March 19. Its first part released in December 2025. The movie also starred Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi among others.