Fans roast Vicky Kaushal for saying he is 'petrified' of heritage hotels, point at his wedding venue. Watch

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding was one of the biggest events in the film industry last year. The two actors got married at a palace which was turned into a luxury resort in Rajasthan in December 2021. However, unknown to most, Vicky is actually quite scared of such heritage properties.

The actor had himself admitted to this fear in an old interview. A Reddit post on the subreddit Bolly Blinds n Gossip recently poked fun at Vicky sharing the old interview video, juxtaposed with Vicky and Katrina's wedding pics. In an old interview during the promotions of his 2020 film Bhoot: The Haunted Ship, Vicky had expressed that he was scared of heritage hotels. "I am very, actually, petrified of hotels that are like palaces turned into hotels, heritage hotels, where you can sense some kind of history over there," he said in the undated video.

The video then cuts to pictures of Vicky and Katrina getting married at a heritage property--Hotel Six Senses Fort Barwara, Sawai Madhopur. The post is captioned, ‘Happy wife, happy life,’ implying that Vicky overcame his fear for Katrina, who had expressed her desire of an extravagant wedding earlier.

Vicky and Katrina's wedding took place on December 9, 2021. The venue was a restored 14th century fort, located 130 km away from Jaipur.

Fans roasted Vicky for the appatrent double standard. In the post's comments, a fan referred to a tapecast where Vicky and Katrina first interacted and quipped, "Everything Vicky said before the TapeCast interview is no longer relevant to him lol." Another commented, "That is so funny."

Both Vicky and Katrina have resumed work since their wedding. Vicky completed the shoot of Laxman Utekar's upcoming film with Sara Ali Khan in Indore last month. Katrina, on the other hand, was recently in Delhi along with Salman Khan for the shoot of the third instalment of their Tiger film franchise.

