Fans tweet Karan Johar's Student of the Year actors are finally married: ‘Inko apna ishq wala love mil gaya'

After actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani tied the knot, fans took to Twitter and shared tweets saying that all the 'three students' of filmmaker Karan Johar are 'finally married'. Sidharth Malhotra along with Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan made their acting debut with Student of the Year in 2012. Varun married his long-time girlfriend, fashion designer Natasha Dalal in 2021. Alia Bhatt tied the knot with actor Ranbir Kapoor last year. (Also Read | Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani share first official wedding pics)

On Twitter, a person said, "Every student is settled in their life with success and a perfect life partner." A person noticed, "All students' dress looks like same. Teeno ne kind of white hi pehna apne D-Day ke liye (The three of them wore kind of white for their D-day). They are slaying in white."

A tweet read, "All three Student of the Year (actors) are married now. I feel old." One more tweeted, "All the 3 students finally graduated…" A person also said, “Student of the year leads are finally married.” One more tweeted, “It feels as if Student of the Year released just yesterday and now Varun, Alia and Sid (Sidharth) are all married , oh my God.” One more tweeted, “Finally, in teeno ko apna (these three got) Ishq Wala Love mil gaya.”

Fans tweeted that all the 'three students' of filmmaker Karan Johar are 'finally married'.

Student of the Year is a coming-of-age romantic comedy-drama film directed by Karan Johar and produced by Hiroo Yash Johar and Gauri Khan under the banners of Dharma Productions and Red Chillies Entertainment. The film also stars Rishi Kapoor, Sana Saeed, Ronit Roy, Sahil Anand, Ram Kapoor, and Farida Jalal.

Sidharth and Kiara got married at the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer on Tuesday in an intimate ceremony. The duo tied the knot in presence of their families and close friends. They shared the news on their respective Instagram pages. "Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai (Our permanent booking has been done now)... We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead," they wrote alongside the photographs from their wedding.

Sidharth and Kiara Advani opted for Manish Malhotra creations for their special day. The bride wore a pink and dust gold lehenga, while the groom coordinated in dust gold sherwani and saafa. Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Manish Malhotra, Juhi Chawla, and Jai Mehta among others attended the wedding ceremony.

Varun Dhawan and Natasha got married on January 24, 2021, in an intimate ceremony amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Alia and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot in a traditional Hindu ceremony at their apartment in Mumbai. In November last year, Alia gave birth to their daughter Raha Kapoor.

