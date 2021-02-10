IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Farah Khan barges in during Shilpa Shetty’s ad shoot, accuses her of ‘pet pe laat’. Watch what happens next
Shilpa Shetty and Farah Khan on the sets of an ad shoot.
Shilpa Shetty and Farah Khan on the sets of an ad shoot.
bollywood

Farah Khan barges in during Shilpa Shetty’s ad shoot, accuses her of ‘pet pe laat’. Watch what happens next

  • In a funny video, Farah Khan jokingly accused Shilpa Shetty of depriving her of work by doing an ad that she was originally supposed to do. Watch what happened next.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 05:03 PM IST

Farah Khan and Shilpa Shetty engaged in fun banter on the sets of their ad shoot. In a video shared on Instagram, Shilpa is seen waiting for her shot, as Farah barges in and accuses her of stealing her project.

“Yeh ad pehle main karne wali thi. Isne mere pet pe laat maari hai (I was supposed to do this ad first. She has deprived me of it),” Farah said. “Paapi pet ka sawaal hai. Waise yeh ad mujhe pet ki wajah se hi mila hai (I had to do it to earn my bread. I got this project because of my stomach),” Shilpa replied, showing off her thin waistline. The two then declared that they would do the ad together.

“Chura ke Ad mera.. @farahkhankunder chali!!!! When work becomes fun. #fun #friendsforever #laughs #setlife #shooting,” Shilpa captioned the video. Farah jokingly commented, “Finally! Got ur manager n ur ads,” along with a laughing emoji. Tahira Kashyap dropped hearts in the comments section.


Shilpa is also gearing up to make her acting comeback after more than a decade, with Sabbir Khan’s Nikamma, which also stars Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia. Apart from this, she will be seen in Priyadarshan’s Hungama 2, alongside Paresh Rawal, Meezaan and Pranitha Subhash.

Also see: Gauri Khan shares adorable photo of AbRam in boxing gloves, Malaika Arora gushes over 'cutie'

In an Instagram live session, Meezaan shared an update about the release of Hungama 2, which finished shooting earlier this month. He revealed that the film is likely to get a theatrical release this summer. “Abhi toh pata nahi ki log actually theatres jaa rahe hai ki nahi but that is also because koi film aayi nahi hai (Right now, we don’t know if people are even going to theatres to watch films but that is also because no film has released),” he said, adding that a big release like Sooryavanshi or Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai will give a better idea about the situation.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
shilpa shetty farah khan

Related Stories

Shamita Shetty got wishes from Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty on her birthday.
Shamita Shetty got wishes from Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty on her birthday.
bollywood

Shilpa-Raj wish Shamita on her birthday, he threatens her with a swayamvar

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 06:10 PM IST
Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra have showered sweet birthday wishes on her sister, Shamita Shetty. The actor enjoyed a party with Shilpa and other friends on Monday.
READ FULL STORY
Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra got married in 2009.
Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra got married in 2009.
bollywood

Shilpa Shetty reveals why she married Raj Kundra, calls him 'phenomenal father'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 05:10 PM IST
Shilpa Shetty said that she was drawn to Raj Kundra as he is good at heart. She added that their children, Viaan and Samisha, are lucky to have a 'phenomenal father' like him.
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
Milind Soman runs on the beach.
Milind Soman runs on the beach.
bollywood

Milind Soman defends controversial nude photo: 'I feel this is Indian culture'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 06:01 PM IST
  • Model-actor Milind Soman has spoken about a controversial nude picture he posted last year, in celebration of his birthday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kangana Ranaut claimed liberals are 'desperate' to get her Twitter account suspended.
Kangana Ranaut claimed liberals are 'desperate' to get her Twitter account suspended.
bollywood

Kangana threatens to quit Twitter; some celebrate, others want to leave with her

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 05:04 PM IST
  • Twitter users were torn after Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday threatened to quit the platform, and move to a competing app instead.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shilpa Shetty and Farah Khan on the sets of an ad shoot.
Shilpa Shetty and Farah Khan on the sets of an ad shoot.
bollywood

Farah barges in during Shilpa’s ad shoot, accuses her of 'pet pe laat'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 05:03 PM IST
  • In a funny video, Farah Khan jokingly accused Shilpa Shetty of depriving her of work by doing an ad that she was originally supposed to do. Watch what happened next.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stakovic with son Agastya at the pool.
Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stakovic with son Agastya at the pool.
bollywood

Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic take son Agastya on his first pool outing

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 04:56 PM IST
Cricketer Hardik Pandya and actor-dancer Natasa Stankovic have shared several candid pictures from their son Agastya's first pool outing.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Anushka Ranjan, sister of Guilty actor Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, shared a new picture with Alia Bhatt from their Maldives holiday.
Anushka Ranjan, sister of Guilty actor Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, shared a new picture with Alia Bhatt from their Maldives holiday.
bollywood

Alia Bhatt's new pic with sister Shaheen, BFF Akansha, Anushka lands on internet

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 04:37 PM IST
  • A new picture of Alia Bhatt, her BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and Shaheen Bhatt from their Maldives vacation has landed on the internet. See it here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gauri Khan shared a cute picture of AbRam.
Gauri Khan shared a cute picture of AbRam.
bollywood

Gauri shares adorable photo of AbRam in boxing gloves, Malaika gushes over him

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 04:20 PM IST
  • Gauri Khan posted a cute photo of son AbRam wearing boxing gloves and called him '(her) Mike Tyson'. Friends and fans gushed over the adorable picture.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kalki Koechlin did a photoshoot weeks after having daughter Sappho.
Kalki Koechlin did a photoshoot weeks after having daughter Sappho.
bollywood

Kalki recalls running to feed baby Sappho at photoshoot weeks after giving birth

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 03:37 PM IST
  • Kalki Koechlin reminisced about what it was like to return to work three weeks after giving birth to daughter Sappho. She shared a gorgeous picture from her photoshoot as well.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Namrata Shirodkar and Mahesh Babu have completed 16 years of marriage.
Namrata Shirodkar and Mahesh Babu have completed 16 years of marriage.
bollywood

Namrata Shirodkar wishes Mahesh Babu on 16th wedding anniversary

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 03:08 PM IST
  • Namrata Shirodkar took to Instagram to wish her husband, Mahesh Babu, on their 16th wedding anniversary. He also posted on Instagram to wish her.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kangana Ranaut had compared herself to Meryl Streep recently.
Kangana Ranaut had compared herself to Meryl Streep recently.
bollywood

Ishaan Khatter shares humble Meryl Streep quote after Kangana's 'arrogant' tweet

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 03:05 PM IST
  • Ishaan Khatter has shared a statement by Meryl Streep, in which the legendary actor spoke about being an ordinary person, after Kangana Ranaut's tweets hailing herself as an extraordinary being.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rajiv Kapoor passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest on Tuesday.
Rajiv Kapoor passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest on Tuesday.
bollywood

Pakistani actor Zeba Bakhtiar 'devastated' on learning of Rajiv Kapoor's death

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 01:46 PM IST
  • Pakistani actor Zeba Bakthiar, who made her film debut with Henna in 1991, was shocked to hear of the death of Rajiv Kapoor, who had produced the film with Randhir Kapoor.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ranveer Singh is sending a special consignment for Nick Jonas.
Ranveer Singh is sending a special consignment for Nick Jonas.
bollywood

Ranveer Singh has a special gift for Nick Jonas: 'Khaas apne jiju ke liye'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 01:38 PM IST
After Nick Jonas expressed interest in a contest launched by Ranveer Singh, the Bajirao Mastani actor has shared a glimpse of a special gift for the 'jiju'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Madhuri Dixit's film PremGranth was directed by Rajiv Kapoor.
Madhuri Dixit's film PremGranth was directed by Rajiv Kapoor.
bollywood

Madhuri Dixit remembers Rajiv Kapoor with whom she worked in PremGranth

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 12:59 PM IST
  • Madhuri Dixit, who worked with Rajiv Kapoor in PremGranth, fondly recalled the moments they spent together making the film. While Rajiv had directed it, late Rishi Kapoor had been paired with Madhuri in the film.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kiara Advani upcoming projects include Jug Jugg Jeeyo, Shershaah and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.
Kiara Advani upcoming projects include Jug Jugg Jeeyo, Shershaah and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.
bollywood

Kiara Advani: There’s a place for everyone in Bollywood

By Monika Rawal Kukreja
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 12:54 PM IST
Actor Kiara Advani admits there was a time when she didn’t have too many choices, and today, she feels fortunate that so many “fabulous scripts” and opportunities are coming her way all at the same time.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra's memoir, Unfinished, was released this week.
Priyanka Chopra's memoir, Unfinished, was released this week.
bollywood

Priyanka Chopra on dealing with 'Plastic Chopra' tag after botched nose surgery

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 12:14 PM IST
  • Actor Priyanka Chopra has decided to speak about her 'obviously different nose' that the public noticed in the early 2000s. In her memoir, Unfinished, she wrote about having undergone a botched surgery.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kriti Sanon's character in Ganapath is called Jassi.
Kriti Sanon's character in Ganapath is called Jassi.
bollywood

Kriti Sanon shares first look of Jassi from Ganapath, see here

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 11:41 AM IST
  • On Wednesday, the first look of Kriti Sanon's character, Jassi, from Ganapath was unveiled. The action thriller also stars Tiger Shroff.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP