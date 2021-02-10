Farah Khan barges in during Shilpa Shetty’s ad shoot, accuses her of ‘pet pe laat’. Watch what happens next
- In a funny video, Farah Khan jokingly accused Shilpa Shetty of depriving her of work by doing an ad that she was originally supposed to do. Watch what happened next.
Farah Khan and Shilpa Shetty engaged in fun banter on the sets of their ad shoot. In a video shared on Instagram, Shilpa is seen waiting for her shot, as Farah barges in and accuses her of stealing her project.
“Yeh ad pehle main karne wali thi. Isne mere pet pe laat maari hai (I was supposed to do this ad first. She has deprived me of it),” Farah said. “Paapi pet ka sawaal hai. Waise yeh ad mujhe pet ki wajah se hi mila hai (I had to do it to earn my bread. I got this project because of my stomach),” Shilpa replied, showing off her thin waistline. The two then declared that they would do the ad together.
“Chura ke Ad mera.. @farahkhankunder chali!!!! When work becomes fun. #fun #friendsforever #laughs #setlife #shooting,” Shilpa captioned the video. Farah jokingly commented, “Finally! Got ur manager n ur ads,” along with a laughing emoji. Tahira Kashyap dropped hearts in the comments section.
Shilpa is also gearing up to make her acting comeback after more than a decade, with Sabbir Khan’s Nikamma, which also stars Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia. Apart from this, she will be seen in Priyadarshan’s Hungama 2, alongside Paresh Rawal, Meezaan and Pranitha Subhash.
In an Instagram live session, Meezaan shared an update about the release of Hungama 2, which finished shooting earlier this month. He revealed that the film is likely to get a theatrical release this summer. “Abhi toh pata nahi ki log actually theatres jaa rahe hai ki nahi but that is also because koi film aayi nahi hai (Right now, we don’t know if people are even going to theatres to watch films but that is also because no film has released),” he said, adding that a big release like Sooryavanshi or Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai will give a better idea about the situation.
