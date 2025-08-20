Farah Khan drops cheeky comment on Tom Cruise’s BTS clip from Mission Impossible: 'Thank you for removing your shirt'

Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise may be known for his jaw-dropping stunts and high-octane action, but it was his shirtless moment in a recent behind-the-scenes (BTS) video that caught filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan’s attention. Tom Cruise shared BTS moments from his latest Mission Impossible- The Final Reckoning, prompting a playful comment from Farah Khan.

Farah drops cheeky comment on Tom's latest video

The Mission: Impossible star shared a new BTS reel from Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning on social media, offering fans a glimpse into the intense work that went into filming the franchise's epic conclusion. The post, a collaboration with the official Mission: Impossible page, featured Tom performing several dangerous stunts — and at one point, going shirtless, which didn't go unnoticed by fans and celebrities alike.

In the caption, Tom wrote, "Thank you McQ and our entire cast and crew for this experience of a lifetime. I hope everyone enjoys all of the extras and that it gives some greater insight into what it takes to make a Mission: Impossible film.”

Bollywood director and choreographer Farah Khan couldn’t resist jumping into the comments section with a cheeky quip, writing: “Thank you for removing ur shirt for us!! Eternally grateful TOMMMMM (red heart emoji) (folded hands emoji) ”

Screen grab of Tom Cruise's latest video's comment section.

About Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning

The film marks the grand finale of the Mission: Impossible series, which first launched in 1996. It stars Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt and also stars Hayley Atwell, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames, and Pom Klementieff.

This time, Hunt faces off against a powerful AI antagonist known as “The Entity,” forcing him to question how much he’s willing to risk to save humanity. The film received positive reviews from critics and has grossed $596 million worldwide, becoming the sixth-highest-grossing film of 2025.

Farah Khan’s last directorial effort was Happy New Year (2014), which starred Shah Rukh Khan. Recently, she’s been delighting fans with light-hearted cooking vlogs featuring her cook Dilip, which blend humour, homestyle recipes, and candid moments from her daily kitchen adventures.