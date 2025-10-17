Farah Khan reveals Gauri Khan's reaction to Aryan Khan being called her ‘worthy successor’ post The Ba***ds of Bollywood

Bollywood filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan recently hosted actor and dancer Raghav Juyal at her home for her cooking vlog. During the episode, Farah praised Raghav’s performance in The Ba***ds of Bollywood and revealed that she had received a call from Gauri Khan after people began calling Aryan Khan her “worthy successor” in filmmaking. Farah Khan recalls getting a call from Gauri Khan after The Ba***ds of Bollywood release.

Farah Khan shares Gauri Khan's reaction to Aryan being called her successor

Farah shared that she had watched all seven episodes of Aryan’s directorial debut The Ba***ds of Bollywood three months before its release at Shah Rukh Khan’s home theatre. After the show’s release, many were impressed by Aryan’s direction and even compared his style to Farah’s, calling her the teacher and Aryan the student.

In her vlog, Farah revealed how Gauri reacted to the comparisons and said, “Gauri Khan called me and said, ‘You are not in the show, but sabse zyada publicity teri ho rahi hai, ki Aryan Farah ka beta hai (you’re getting all the publicity as people are saying Aryan is Farah’s son). She said Aryan has a worthy successor.’ I never knew Om Shanti Om was Aryan’s favourite movie. Gauri used to tell me that I am Aryan’s favourite director.”

About The Ba***ds of Bollywood

Written and directed by Aryan Khan, the series marks his directorial debut. It is a satirical take on Bollywood, exploring power struggles, insider–outsider dynamics, and industry politics with a touch of humour. Starring Lakshya and Sahher Bambba in lead roles, the show also features Bobby Deol, Mona Singh, Manoj Pahwa, Rajat Bedi, Anya Singh, and Raghav Juyal in key roles. It also includes cameo appearances by Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh, Emraan Hashmi, Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Salman Khan.

Upon release, the show received praise for its strong performances, sharp humour, and Aryan’s confident direction, with many impressed that a newcomer could handle such a complex series. Farah Khan also choreographed a song in the show titled Gafoor, featuring Tamannaah Bhatia alongside Bollywood’s iconic villains Shakti Kapoor, Gulshan Grover, and Ranjeet. The song became an instant hit. The series is currently streaming on Netflix.