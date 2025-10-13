Farah Khan is shocked as her cook Dilip praises her and says, ‘Ma'am mil jaati hai jisko, uska…'

Bollywood filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan recently visited singer Shaan’s house for her popular cooking vlog. What began with light-hearted teasing took an unexpected turn when Dilip, Farah’s cook and co-host, surprised her with heartfelt praise, leaving the filmmaker both amused and touched. Farah Khan promises to give handwritten notes to Dilip after he praises her.

Dilip heaps praise on Farah Khan

The vlog began with Shaan giving Farah a tour of his beautiful home, followed by a visit to his in-house studio. There, Shaan decided to teach Dilip how to sing and asked him to repeat a few notes. As Dilip gamely followed his lead, Farah interrupted with her signature humour, saying, “Sir, bus karo sir. Humne bhi Indian Idol judge kiya hai, nahi saha jaayega. Voh sur hai par milta nahi hai. Anu ji jo aathwa sur dhoondh rahe the voh bhi nahi hain yahan! (Sir, please stop, sir. We’ve also judged Indian Idol — this is unbearable. It’s a note, but it’s not in tune. Even that eighth note Anu ji was looking for isn’t here either)."

The room burst into laughter, but the tone soon changed when Shaan quoted the famous line, “Har kisi ko mukammal jahaan nahi milta (Not everyone gets a perfect world)…” before he could finish, Dilip quickly added, “Ma’am mil jaati hai jisko, uska naseeb khul jaata hai (The one who finds ma’am is truly fortunate)." Farah was visibly surprised and touched by Dilip’s unexpected compliment. Laughing, she responded, “Aaj do note main dungi tereko, handwritten note! (Today, I’ll give you two notes, handwritten notes!)"

Shaan then asked if Dilip always gets rewarded for his sweet words, to which Farah quipped, "Milta nahi hai, maangta hai yeh! (He doesn’t get it; he asks for it!)"

Farah Khan & Dilip's vlogs

After entertaining audiences with her blockbuster films, Farah Khan has found a new way to win hearts, through her cooking vlogs. She began her digital culinary journey in 2024, and her hilarious, affectionate banter with her cook Dilip soon became a viral sensation.

Together, the duo visit celebrity homes to learn new dishes while engaging in candid and witty conversations. So far, Farah and Dilip have cooked and laughed with stars like Ananya Panday, Rakesh Roshan, Shilpa Shetty, and Shruti Haasan, among others. Their chemistry and humour bring a refreshing dose of warmth and laughter to every episode.

Meanwhile, apart from her vlogs, Farah recently made headlines for choreographing the song Gafoor in Aryan Khan’s directorial debut, Ba***ds of Bollywood. The music video features Tamannaah Bhatia alongside veteran actors Shakti Kapoor, Ranjeet, and Gulshan Grover, but is not a part of the series.