Farah Khan visits her old home, recalls sleeping on floor; Dilip says, ‘Now even our storeroom is bigger than this’

After the success of her cooking vlogs with Dilip, filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan has launched a new show on YouTube where she renovates a person’s bedroom (nominated by a celebrity) in just three days. For her first vlog, Farah revisited her old home in Mumbai’s Nehru Nagar Society, where she once lived with her parents, accompanied by Dilip. She grew nostalgic, recalling the modest life they lived there, sleeping without beds and managing with a very small kitchen. Farah Khan gets nostalgic as she visits her old home.

Farah revisits her ‘little home’ in Mumbai

Farah said, “Aapne mera naya ghar toh dekha hoga, har vlog main aata hai, sab bolte hain 3 floor hai, bada ghar hai, swimming pool hai. Lekin yeh humara puraana ghar hai, Nehru Nagar society. I’ll show you kitne chote ghar main hum rehte the. Ab mereko pata nahi hai ki humare ghar main kaun rehta hai kyunki tab paise nahi the toh mumma ne bech diya tha ghar (You must have seen my new house in every vlog, people often say it’s three floors, big, and has a swimming pool. But this is our old house, Nehru Nagar Society. I’ll show you how small the house was where we used to live. I don’t know who lives here now, because when we didn’t have money, Mum had to sell the house).”

Showing the hall, Farah said, “Yeh tha humara hall, yahan sofa bhi nahi tha aur yahan gadde bichhake zameen par sote the hum. Kitna chota kitchen tha and we used to talk to the neighbours through the window because at that time there was no phone in our house (This was our hall. We didn’t even have a sofa; we spread mattresses on the floor and slept here. The kitchen was so small, and we used to talk to the neighbours through the window because at that time we didn’t even have a phone in our house).”

When she showed Dilip the bedroom, he quipped, “Itne se bedroom main kaise rehte the aap log? (How did you all live in such a tiny bedroom?).” Farah replied, “Rehna padta tha tabhi. Ittu sa bedroom tha, 4–5 log rehte the kyunki paise nahi the (We had no choice. It was such a small room, but 4–5 people lived here because we had no money).”

Dilip joked, “Ab toh aapna jhaad ka hi bada room hai (Now even your storeroom is bigger than this!)” To which Farah responded, “Mehnat karoge toh chote se bada ho jaayega ghar (If you work hard, a small house can turn into a big one).” Dilip added, “Mera bhi toh bada kar diya aapna (You’ve also made my house bigger).”

Later in the vlog, Farah visited actors Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha at their production office in Mumbai. The couple nominated Patralekha’s sister, Parnalekha, for a room makeover. Farah and her team took four days to transform her bedroom into what Parnalekha described as a “5-star hotel room.”

About Farah Khan

Farah Khan’s father, Kamran Khan, was a stuntman-turned-filmmaker, while her mother, Menaka Irani, came from a family with ties to the film industry. However, her childhood was marked by financial struggles after her father’s films failed. She has often spoken about growing up in poverty.

Farah discovered her passion for dance at a young age and shot to fame in 1992 when she choreographed the hit song Pehla Nasha from Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar. Over the years, she went on to choreograph dance sequences for some of the biggest stars in Bollywood, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, and Aishwarya Rai.

She later ventured into direction and made her debut in 2004 with Main Hoon Na, followed by blockbusters like Om Shanti Om and big entertainers like Tees Maar Khan and Happy New Year. Today, apart from filmmaking, she entertains millions through her witty and heartwarming vlogs.