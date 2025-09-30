Farah Khan's cook, Dilip, enjoys star treatment as he gets his own vanity van on Pati Patni Aur Panga set. Watch

Bollywood filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan has been winning hearts with her hilarious and heart-warming cooking vlogs, which she often films with her trusted cook, Dilip. While the series has featured several big names from the industry, it is the light-hearted banter between Farah and Dilip that has truly captured fans’ attention. In fact, Dilip has become such a sensation on social media that he now enjoys star treatment of his own, complete with a vanity van. Farah Khan and Dilip get their separate vanity van on shoot.

Farah Khan's cook gets his own vanity van

Farah is set to appear on the television reality show Pati Patni Aur Panga. Recently, fashion designer Ken Ferns shared a video on Instagram where he revealed that Dilip, just like Farah, now gets his own vanity van. The clip began with Ken welcoming Farah to the shoot before pointing out Dilip’s van parked opposite hers. Ken was heard saying: “Very good morning ma’am, welcome to Pati Patni Aur Panga today. Along with, look whose van is opposite your van. Dilip, mubarak ho, tahe dil se. See you soon.”

Farah Khan reacts to Dilip getting his own vanity van.

Farah reacted to the video with her trademark humour, writing: “Thank you Ken (laughing emoji) can’t wait to meet everyone at shoot with Dilip.” Hosted by Munawar Faruqui and Sonali Bendre, Pati Patni Aur Panga is a television reality show which tests the married celebrity couples' chemistry and puts them through different tasks to test their communication and bond. The participants include Swara Bhasker-Fahad Ahmad, Rubina Dilaik-Abhinav Shukla, Avika Gor-Milind Chandwani, Hina Khan-Rocky Jaiswal, Geeta Phogat-Pawan Kumar Singh, Gurmeet Choudhary-Debina Bonnerjee and Sudesh Lehri-Mamta Lehri.

In one of the vlogs, Dilip shared that he began working in Delhi for a meagre ₹300. His fortunes changed when he started working for Farah, earning ₹20,000 per month, and over time, his income has grown significantly. Farah has also ensured he benefits directly from the YouTube vlogs, giving him a share of the earnings.

Showing her generosity, Farah revealed that she has enrolled Dilip’s children in English-medium schools to secure a brighter future for them. She also disclosed that one of his kids is pursuing a culinary diploma, giving them the chance to work at prestigious restaurants and hotels rather than just in households.

About Farah’s cooking vlogs

Launched in 2024, Farah’s cooking vlogs stand out for their unfiltered humour, witty one-liners, and celebrity guests. More than recipes, they focus on camaraderie — particularly the fun, unfiltered exchanges between her and Dilip. Recently, Farah expanded the concept into travel vlogs, where she and Dilip explore new places and learn traditional local dishes. Their recent trip to the Maldives was a hit among fans.

Farah’s digital presence has only grown stronger. She was recently part of the YouTube FanFest in Mumbai and has featured in several advertisements for brands like Myntra, Flipkart, and Foxtale — often with Dilip by her side. Fans adore the way she includes him in every project, making their bond both relatable and aspirational. Together, Farah and Dilip have turned everyday cooking into a delightful dose of entertainment.