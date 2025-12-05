Farah Khan tells her cook Dilip ‘jyada udd mat’ as Shekhar Suman praises him: ‘Itni mehnat karke…’

Bollywood filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan continues to charm the internet with her candid, humorous YouTube vlogs, but one of the biggest highlights of these videos has undoubtedly been her cook, Dilip, who has now become a viral favourite in his own right. Farah Khan and Dilip engaged in playful banter during the episode.

What Farah said

In the latest episode, the two of them visited Shekhar Suman and Adhyayan Suman's residence where both father and son praised him for doing such a good job in the vlog. Farah playfully told Dilip to stay humble and not forget his job.

Shekhar praised Farah for doing a ‘swell’ job with her YouTube channel and then called Dilip. He told him that his name matches with the legendary Dilip Kumar who was a superstar. Adhyayan came and met Dilip, and called him the ‘sweetest thing on the internet’ Farah said in response, ‘Apna job bhool mat, jyada udd mat (Don’t forget your job, please stay humble)." Shekhar went on to add, “Ye woh kaam kar raha he jo isne kabhi sapne me bhi nahi socha tha. Aur woh khaam itni mehnat karke bakhoobi kar raha he (He is doing something that he never dreamt. And he is doing that with so much hardwork).” He meant all the lines that he has to say in front of the camera and also keep it entertaining all the time.

More details

Earlier, in one of her vlogs, Dilip revealed that he began working in Delhi for just ₹300, but his starting salary at Farah’s house was ₹20,000. Farah shared that although he started at twenty thousand, his salary has now increased significantly. She also mentioned that Dilip receives extra pay or a share of the earnings from their YouTube vlogs.

Farah started her vlogs after her team encouraged her to do so. She chose Dilip as her on-screen companion and gave him punchlines to deliver in the videos. Their playful banter turned him into an overnight sensation on the internet.