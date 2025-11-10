Farhan Akhtar says he still hesitates to speak in Hindustani in front of dad Javed: ‘Unke saamne abh bhi sharmata hu’

Farhan Akhtar is busy with the promotions of his latest release, 120 Bahadur. He might be a successful actor, director and producer, but he is still quite intimidated in the presence of his father, Javed Akhtar. The actor opened up about why he is still hesitant to talk in Hindustani with Javed saab in a new conversation during the show Aap ki Adaalat. (Also read: 120 Bahadur trailer: Salman Khan hails Farhan Akhtar's action drama, says, ‘Yeh kahani har Indian ke dil mein utregi’) Farhan Akhtar talked about his relationship with dad Javed Akhtar.

What Farhan said

During the chat, Farhan shared that he was a naughty kid, and his dad did not initially know that he could also mimic different people. He went on to say, “Sach kahunga, unke saamne mein tab bhi sharmata tha ab bhi sharmata hoon. Woh ek insaan he jinke saamne mein khul kar Hindustaani mei baat nahi kar paata. Aaj bhi (Truth be told, I used to feel embarrassed in front of him in the past and even now. He is the only person in front of whom I cannot dare to speak in Hindustaani).”

‘Unke saamne automatically mera language English ho jaata hein’

He shared why, detailing, “Kyuki mujhe lagta he ki yaar shayad mein kuch galat keh dunga. Unka jo knowledge he language ka… unke saamne automatically mera language English ho jaata hein! Honestly. Aur woh kehte hein, ‘Tum mujhse Hindi me kyu nahi baat karte? Tumhari Hindi zubaan toh kaafi saaf he!’ (I feel like I will end up saying something wrong. He has a vast knowledge on language, and my language is automatically English in front of him. And he keeps asking me why I don't speak to him in Hindi)”

Meanwhile, Farhan recently released the trailer of 120 Bahadur, which received a thumbs up from fans and received support from stars like Salman Khan and Hrithik Roshan. Directed by Razneesh "Razy" Ghai and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar (Excel Entertainment) along with Amit Chandrra (Trigger Happy Studios), 120 Bahadur is shot across real locations in Ladakh, Rajasthan, and Mumbai. 120 Bahadur hits theatres on November 21, 2025.