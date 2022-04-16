Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar's Saturday jam video also gives a sneak peek inside their cosy, all-white home. Watch

Television personality-actor Shibani Dandekar and actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar on Saturday gave a sneak peek of their Mumbai home. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Shibani Dandekar shared a series of clips as she sang Elton John's Goodbye Yellow Brick Road. Farhan was seen playing the guitar sitting next to her. (Also Read | Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar get their hands cast in wax, fans say 'they are beautiful'. See pics)

The couple sat on their living room couch as they enjoyed Saturday at home. They were sitting on a brown couch with matching cushions. The room had a white ceiling and white walls, which were decorated with paintings and art pieces.

The living room has another peach-coloured couch with peach, white and black cushions. A plant also sits in a corner. A part of the wall has glass windows on which white curtains hang, drawn to one side. A glass door was seen behind Shibani which led to another section of the house.

Sharing the first clip, Shibani wrote "Saturday jam" and also tagged Farhan. In her second last clip, Shibani wrote, "Don't miss the hand (laughing emoji)." While singing, Shibani was seen extending her arm towards Farhan. While Farhan was dressed in a black sleeveless T-shirt and grey shorts, Shibani opted for a grey top and shorts.

Earlier this week, Shibani and Farhan were seen posing with a wax artist as they got their hands cast in wax. Shibani and Farhan dated for almost four years before tying the knot on February 19 this year at his family farmhouse in Khandala near Mumbai.

The wedding was attended by Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi, Honey Irani, Zoya Akhtar, Anusha Dandekar, Rhea Chakraborty, Hrithik Roshan, Farah Khan among many others. Farhan was previously married to celebrity hairstylist Adhuna Bhabani but they got divorced after 16 years of marriage. They share two daughters--Shakya and Akira.

Recently, in an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Shibani had spoken about her relationship with Farhan. "We already do so much together, in terms of, we work out together, we watch content together, we would play with our dogs together, and then he would go off and work, and I would go off and work. So we had a great balance, that way. And we have a lot of interests that are similar. We both like our time apart as well. We had a great set-up going on, actually," she had said.

