Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Farhan Akhtar spotted leaving Khandala farmhouse post wedding with Shibani Dandekar. See pics
bollywood

Farhan Akhtar spotted leaving Khandala farmhouse post wedding with Shibani Dandekar. See pics

Farhan Akhtar and his mom Honey Irani were seen leaving the wedding venue --Javed Akhtar's farmhouse in Khandala on Sunday.
Farhan Akhtar was seen leaving his father's Khandala farmhouse on Sunday. 
Published on Feb 20, 2022 01:25 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Farhan Akhtar and family returned to Mumbai after the actor's wedding at his father Javed Akhtar's Khandala farmhouse on Saturday. The actor married girlfriend Shibani Dandekar in a private ceremony in the presence of close family and friends. 

Farhan was spotted leaving the Khandala farmhouse named Sukoon on Sunday. He was spotted in the front seat of his car. His mother Honey Irani was seen in another car.

Farhan Akhtar seen leaving the Khandala farmhouse. (Varinder Chawla)
Honey Irani spotted leaving the Khandala farmhouse on Sunday. (Varinder Chawla)
RELATED STORIES

Farhan and Shibani exchanged vows in an open set up amid the greenery at the farmhouse. While he wore a black tuxedo, Shibani was in a red and gown with a red veil. 

Shibani's sister Anusha Dandekar, Farhan's sister Zoya Akhtar, mother Shabana Azmi, Farah Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Rakesh Roshan and Pinkie Roshan, Ashutosh Gowariker with his wife, actor Rhea Chakraborty, singer Shankar Mahadevan, Farhan's producer partner Ritesh Sidhwani, and others were part of the wedding.

According to a report, Javed Akhtar recited a poem for the bride and groom at the wedding. Videos of Farhan and Shibani dancing post the wedding ceremony also surfaced on the internet. Shankar Mahadevan sang the Dil Chahta Hai title song on the occasion. 

Also read: Hrithik Roshan's mom Pinkie calls Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar wedding ‘surreal’: 'Simplicity was key ingredient'

Farhan and Shibani had been in a relationship since quite a few years. Honey Irani is very fond of Shibani and told Times of India in an interview, “There are times where they both call me and say, ‘Mom we are coming home kuch achcha banake rakhna (make something nice please). Shibani likes to eat the guacamole I make. She also enjoys eating my nawabi keema and all the other mutton dishes I make and of course the dhansak. She is quite a foodie! It’s good for them as both of them love food. Both of them are on diet all the time, but Sunday is the day when they want to treat themselves."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

Topics
farhan akhtar shibani dandekar javed akhtar
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP