'Good guys exist only in films': Fatima Sana Shaikh rubbishes Vijay Varma dating rumours, shares blunt assessment of men

Actor Fatima Sana Shaikh is set to appear in two romantic dramas this July. She is part of the ensemble in Anurag Basu's Metro In Dino, a spiritual sequel to his 2007 hit Life in a Metro. Then, the actor will be seen opposite R Madhavan in Netflix's Aap Jaisa Koi. However, despite the busy work schedule, Fatima has been in the news for her personal life as well. Reports claimed that she is dating Vijay Varma. But Fatima took some time to subtly dismiss these rumours. Fatima Sana Shaikh has been linked to Vijay Varma in recent times.

Fatima Sana Shaikh on romance

On Wednesday, Fatima attended the trailer launch of Aap Jaisa Koi in Mumbai, along with her co-star R Madhavan. The movie, directed by Vivek Soni of Meenakshi Sundareshwar fame, explores the theme of equality in love and relationships.

Talking about her idea of romance, Fatima said, “The idea of equality of love is where two people respect each other, and they will listen to each other and won't deny it. I think that is an equal relationship now, and compromises need to be made by both. When you come into a partnership, you work towards the relationship without losing yourself. I think that is the way to have a successful relationship.”

‘Good guys only exist in films’

Reporters present then tried to probe her about her personal life, asking if she had found such a person in her life. The actor replied, “No one is there. No good guys. They exist only in films.”

While she didn't name anyone, Fatima's assertion that she was single days after rumours linking her to Vijay were taken by many as a statement from her on those reports.

About working with Madhavan, Shaikh said she didn’t want to let go of the opportunity to collaborate with the Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein star. “I liked the story of the film, it’s an honest story. I’ve never played a layered character like this in a love story. Who wouldn’t want to work with Madhavan? I was so excited about working with Madhavan,” the actor said.

Fatima's upcoming films

Aap Jaisa Koi is produced by Karan Johar’s Dharmatic Entertainment, the digital arm of Dharma Productions. It is set to release on Netflix on July 11. Metro In Dino, her next release, is slated to hit the screens a week before that, on July 4. She has also recently wrapped an untitled Manish Malhotra film, in which she stars alongside Vijay Varma and Naseeruddin Shah.