Search
Friday, Jun 27, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now

Fatima Sana Shaikh would initially get affected by fake news on personal life: 'Woh Instagram, Reddit pe type karega...'

ByAbhimanyu Mathur
Jun 27, 2025 06:05 AM IST

Fatima Sana Shaikh talks about her new film Metro In Dino and more in a candid chat with HT.

Actor Fatima Sana Shaikh says she has learnt the art of not letting social media chatter and fake news about personal life get to her. The actor, who is promoting her upcoming film Metro…In Dino, opens up to HT in a candid chat about various kinds of insecurities, and how she deals with them. (Also read: 'Good guys exist only in films': Fatima Sana Shaikh rubbishes Vijay Varma dating rumours, shares blunt assessment of men)

Fatima Sana Shaikh talks about her new film Metro In Dino and more.
Fatima Sana Shaikh talks about her new film Metro In Dino and more.

On insecurities as an actor

In Metro In Dino, Fatima is part of an ensemble that includes seven other actors in lead roles. "It's very easy to get insecure when there are so many actors and you don't know what the script is," says Fatima very candidly, "You can be insecure about how long your track is and what others are doing."

However, the actor says that the insecurity never creeps in due to the trust she and the rest of the cast members have in director Anurag Basu. "We all trust him, and we have this belief that whatever time our character gets will have a good arc, and you won't be forgotten," Fatima adds.

On her public private life

Metro In Dino is an anthology story that deals with the challenges love faces in today's world. As public figures, actors like Fatima share an additional challenge - of having their private lives being out in public. Talking about how she deals with unwarranted interest in her personal life, including relationship rumours and news, the actor says, "It affects at one point. Initially, it did. But then I realised it's not that important, because someone thinks about someone else for just one second. After that, they are thinking about themselves. 'Who is thinking about me?' is what most people wonder."

Fatima says she has learnt to block out that chatter over the years. "I have realised this. Woh Instagram ya Reddit par type kar lega 'oh iski life me yeh chal raha hai'. But eventually, he is also worried about his own life. I don't give that much importance now."

Over the last few days, Fatima has been in the news for her personal life. Reports claimed that she is dating Vijay Varma. However, on Wednesday, during the trailer launch of her Netflix film Aap Jaisa Koi in Mumbai, she maintained she was single. When reporters present there tried to probe her about her personal life, Fatima replied, “No one is there. No good guys. They exist only in films.”

Metro In Dino also stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Ali Fazal, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Neena Gupta, and Anupam Kher. The film is scheduled to release on 4 July. Aap Jaisa Koi, Fatima's next film after that, will stream on Netflix on July 11.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Fatima Sana Shaikh would initially get affected by fake news on personal life: 'Woh Instagram, Reddit pe type karega...'
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On