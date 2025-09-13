Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor's Abir Gulaal will not release in India, confirms PIB India

Pakistani actor Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor's upcoming film Abir Gulaal had hit a roadblock following the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22. The romantic drama was set to make its debut in Indian cinemas on May 9, but was not released. In the last few days, there were several reports which claimed that Abir Gulaal was set to be released in India on September 26. Now Press Information Bureau (PIB) has dismissed these claims and said that the film is not releasing in India. Vaani Kapoor and Fawad Khan's Abir Gulaal will not release in India.

The official X account of Press Information Bureau (PIB) shared a new tweet on the reports that Abir Gulaal is gearing up for a theatrical release in India. The tweet read, "It is being claimed by several media outlets that the film "Aabeer Gulaal" starring Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor will release in Indian cinemas on September 26, 2025. #PIBFactCheck ❌ This claim is FAKE ✅ No such clearance has been granted for this film."

❌ This claim is FAKE

✅ No such clearance has been granted for this film."

Following the Pahalgam terror attack on Tuesday, April 22, many calls were raised to stop the release of the film Abir Gulaal in India. Meanwhile, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) also reiterated its directive to ban Pakistani artists. They called for a complete non-cooperation with all Pakistani artists, singers, and technicians within the Indian film and entertainment industry. The songs from the music album of the film have also been removed from Saregama's YouTube handle despite the label having the film's official music rights.

Abir Gulaal is produced by Indian Stories Production, along with A Richer Lens and Aarjay Pictures. Vivek B Agrawal, Avantika Hari and Rakesh Sippy are credited as producers on the movie. The film, which was shot in London, also features Lisa Haydon, Riddhi Dogra, Farida Jalal, Soni Razdan and Parmeet Sethi in pivotal roles.