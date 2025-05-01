Fawad Khan, Atif Aslam’s Instagram still visible in India after Hania Aamir, Mahira Khan’s accounts get blocked

Amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan following a terror attack in Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives, several Pakistani celebrities, including Hania Aamir and Mahira Khan, have had their Instagram accounts restricted in India. However, stars like Fawad Khan, Mawra Hocane, and singer Atif Aslam, continue to have their profiles accessible to Indian users. Also read: Instagram account of several Pak actors, including Hania Aamir and Mahira Khan, blocked in India The selective restriction of Pakistani celebrities' Instagram accounts in India has sparked curiosity.

Fawad Khan, Atif Aslam's accounts visible in India

On Wednesday, it was revealed that the Instagram profiles of Pakistani actors have been blocked for users within India. However, the Instagram account of actor Fawad Khan, who has a huge fan following in India, along with the popular Pasoori creators Ali Sethi and Shae Gill, is still accessible to users in India.

Fawad's Insta handle.

In addition to this, the Instagram accounts of Sanam Teri Kasam actor Mawra Hocane, singer Atif Aslam, and Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan are also visible in India.

Atif Aslam's Insta account.

“Ban Pakistani artist Fawad Khan's instagram account,” one wrote, with another social media user writing, “Only Mahira khan and hania aamir insta blocked . What about other pak actors and pak cricketers??? I can still see fawad khan insta page”.

Instagram account of Pakistani actors blocked in India

Instagram account of several Pakistani actors, including Hania Aamir and Mahira Khan, are no longer accessible to users in India. The development comes amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan after 26 people were killed in a terror attack in Pahalgam.

The account of several popular Pakistani actors and content creators shows up a 'Account not available' message when accessed by users from India. "Account not available in India. This is because we complied with a legal request to restrict this content," Instagram says on these accounts.

Other Pakistani celebrities whose Instagram accounts have been blocked in India are Ali Zafar, Sanam Saeed, Bilal Abbas, Momina Mustehsan, Iqra Aziz, Imran Abbas, and Sajal Aly.

This comes after the Indian government's move two days ago to ban 16 Pakistani YouTube channels, including prominent media outlets like Dawn News, Samaa TV, ARY News, and Geo News. The channels were banned for airing provocative and communally sensitive content, false and misleading narratives and misinformation against India.

About the Pahalgam attack

On April 22, a group of heavily armed terrorists emerged from the woods and targeted tourists on the Baisaran grassland near Pahalgam. Twenty-six people, 25 of them tourists, were killed in the attack. The incident was reminiscent of the heyday of terrorism in the 1990s and 2000s and the worst to rock the country since the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.

Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba’s proxy, The Resistance Front (TRF), claimed responsibility for the attack that coincided with US vice president JD Vance’s visit to India. New Delhi has since identified three Pakistani terrorists and tracked their digital footprints to underline Islamabad’s role in the attack.

After the attack, India announced a series of measures against Pakistan including suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, shutting down of the only operation land border crossing at Attari and downgrading of diplomatic ties in view of cross-border links to the attack.