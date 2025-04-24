Fawad Khan, Hania Aamir and Mawra Hocane condemn Pahalgam terror attack: ‘Tragedy anywhere is a tragedy for all of us’

Pakistani stars react to Pahalgam attack

Actor Fawad Khan took to Instagram Stories to express his sadness. He wrote, “Deeply saddened to hear the news of the heinous attack in Pahalgam. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims of this horrifying incident and we pray for strength and healing for their families in this difficult time”.

Fawad’s post came amidst a growing wave of criticism directed at him and his Vaani Kapoor over their upcoming film Abir Gulaal due to the ongoing political tensions between India and Pakistan.

Fawad's Insta story.

Actor Hania Aamir was also among the first Pakistani celebrities to react to the incident. In her Instagram story, she wrote, “Tragedy anywhere is a tragedy for all of us. My heart is with the innocent lives affected by the recent events. In pain, in grief, and in hope—we are one. When innocent lives are lost, the pain is not theirs alone—it belongs to all of us. No matter where we come from, grief speaks the same language. May we choose humanity, always."

Hania's Insta Story.

The Sanam Teri Kasam actor Mawra Hocane shared, “My deepest condolences to the affected families... An act of terrorism against one is terrorism against all...What’s happening to the world”.

Farhan Saeed posted, “Heartfelt condolences for Pahalgam victims and their families”.

Actor Usama Khan used X, formerly known as Twitter, to share his views, writing, “Heartfelt condolences to the famlies & loved ones of the #PahalgamAttack victims. May they find strength during this difficult time. Terrorism is condemnable, regardless of where it occurs, whether in Pakistan, India, or anywher else. We shd stand against sch senseless violence”.

About the attack

At least 26 people lost their lives when terrorists descended from the hills in the picturesque valley area and opened fire at the tourists present there on Tuesday afternoon, in what turned out to be one of the deadliest terror attack in Kashmir. The incident happened on Tuesday at 3 pm when the terrorists opened fire on innocent civilians in Pahalgam's Baisaran in Jammu and Kashmir.

Union home minister Amit Shah on Wednesday during his visit to the attack site at Baisaran near Pahalgam in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, declared that the nation will never bow to terrorism and vowed that those behind the heinous act will be brought to justice. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also held a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) and took stock of the situation.