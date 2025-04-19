Menu Explore
Pakistani actor Hania Aamir wore 3 most stunning and chic ethnic looks by Indian designers: Can you pick a favourite?

BySanya Panwar
Apr 19, 2025 01:38 PM IST

Hania Aamir shared several new photos on Instagram of herself acing festive fashion in beautiful shades of pink, orange, and gold. See all the photos.

When she is not stepping out in sharp pantsuits, figure-hugging dresses and the cutest T-shirts, almost always all topped with a pair of statement shoes or bags, Hania Aamir is pulling together gorgeous desi looks. Case in point: For a recent wedding in Pakistan, she chose a floral lehenga. She also shared pictures of her glamorous saree from a photoshoot. Interestingly, some of Hania's recent sartorial picks have an Indian connection. Also read | Hania Aamir's mirror jaal veil gives the dupatta a modern gilded twist; a must-have for wedding season. Watch

Have a wedding to attend this summer? Take notes from Hania Aamir's latest ethnic looks. (Instagram/ Hania Amir)
Have a wedding to attend this summer? Take notes from Hania Aamir's latest ethnic looks. (Instagram/ Hania Amir)

The Pakistani actor chose to dress in stunning ethnic looks by Indian designers, including Arpita Mehta. Ahead is a glimpse of Hania's latest bold, striking and unapologetically glamourous desi looks courtesy of Indian designers and brands.

Hania Aamir wore the most romantic floral lehenga

Hania wore a custom Mahima Mahajan lehenga that is now selling on the designer's website for 1.5 lakh. The heavy hand-embroidered lehenga set featured a matching choli and pale pink dupatta. The three-piece ethnic set was doused in pink and beige florals and featured mirror work.

The actor, who rarely goes overboard with her beauty looks, wore her hair straight and opted for a dewy base and a fresh pink lip. To accessorise, Hania skipped on everything save for a pair of beautiful chandbalis. If you’ve been on the lookout for a romantic lehenga for your wedding celebrations, bookmark this look!

Hania went full red-carpet glamour in orange saree

Flattering to all body types, the saree also found a spot on Hania's roster of desi looks. She wore a cocktail version of the saree by designer Arpita Mehta. Her bright orange look with sequin and mirror was all about sultry cuts, drapes and embellishments and ensured the saree was the centre of attention.

To go all out with her look, the actor highlighted her makeup with a shiny coral lip, dramatic eyeliner and a generous dose of highlighter and peach blush. Her hair was styled into well-defined curls.

Hania pulls together a gold and white combo

For another ethnic look, Hania paired her white kurta and sharara set with a statement golden veil by the Indian designer brand, Itrh. Intricate mirror tassels were meticulously bound to form a radiant jaal — featuring a handcrafted lattice — in the stunning piece. A pair of massive gold earrings was the only piece of jewellery Hania wore with her daytime look.

If you like fuss-free fashion or are looking for a minimal wedding outfit that makes a statement, a traditional-meets-contemporary outfit, like Hania's white and gold number, makes a winning candidate for a mehendi, sangeet or even day-time wedding look.

