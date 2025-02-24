Hania Aamir drips in gold full Shantipriya from Om Shanti Om style in video; her Rahul Mishra gown steals the show

Pakistani actor Hania Aamir took to Instagram recently to share a video in which she enacted a scene from Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's Om Shanti Om, dressed in a golden gown. She posted the clip with a simple caption, “Hi.” Check out the clip. Hania Aamir wore a Rahul Mishra gown for her new video.

Hania transforms into Shantipriya

In the video, Hania reenacted Deepika Padukone's introduction scene as Shantipriya in Om Shanti Om. The clip begins with an announcer saying, “Ab aa rahi hain the star of the evening, the dreamy girl herself - Shantipriya,” as Hania exits from a car and Ankhon Mein Teri starts playing. The actor wore a gold embellished gown by designer Rahul Mishra. Let's decode what she wore.

More details about the gown

The golden gown features a sleeveless silhouette, a plunging back design, a scoop neckline, a gathered design on the front, an asymmetric hem, a ruffle design on the borders, and a train on the back, creating a waterfall effect. The shimmering gold sequin and bead embellishments add glamour to Hania's ensemble. Lastly, she draped a sheer beige dupatta - decked with sequins - on her shoulder to complete the ensemble.

Meanwhile, for the accessories, Hania chose gold stilettos, rings, and statement floral-shaped earrings. With her hair left loose in a side parting and styled with soft blowout waves, Hani chose winged eyeliner, feathered brows, mascara-adorned lashes, gold eye shadow, glowing highlighter, flushed cheeks, and a glossy pink lip shade.

How did the internet react?

A fan commented, “Hania and her om shanti om addictionnn against the worldd.” Another wrote, “Iconic.” A comment read, “Tum bore tou nahi ho rahi na?” Another said, “Superstar.” A fan remarked, “Glow baby, glow.” Another wrote, “Pakistan match haar gaya lekin hum aapse haar gye hai (Pakistan lost the match, but we lost with you).”